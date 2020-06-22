Focus Energy Inc Announces, Ms Jin Caldwell, Master Chocolatier, To Oversee the Creation Of New Flavors For The Company!

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Energy Inc is pleased and excited to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Ms. Jin Caldwell, Master Chocolatier, and award-winning Pastry Chef, to oversee the creation of our newest flavors.

Jin Caldwell is one of the most renowned Master Chocolatiers to ever grace the culinary halls of Las Vegas. Jin, originally from Korea, was the head of Research and Development at Ethel M Chocolates (a division of Mars Inc., the makers of Snickers, 3 Musketeers, M&Ms, Skittles, etc.) She worked as a Master Chocolatier at the Bellagio Hotel, as well as the Wynn Hotel and Casino. Jin was named one of the Top 10 Chocolatiers in North America by Pastry Art & Design Magazine in 2009. Ms. Caldwell is the Founder of the award-winning JinJu Chocolates of Las Vegas, Nevada and her newest creation www.JinJuPatisserie.com in Portland, Oregon.

Barry Ellsworth, CEO and Chairman of Focus Energy Inc said today, "It's hard to describe how excited I was when Jin agreed to help us develop our new flavors at Focus Energy. Not only is Jin a dazzling artist that creates chocolates and pastries that honestly look like pieces of fine art, her salted caramel chocolates are by far the best I have ever eaten. My son and I can devour a box in minutes. I cannot wait to experience the new flavors she is working on for Focus. I am sure she will produce products that are going to WOW our customers and make all of our taste-buds and tummies happy, happy, happy."

"Being a passionate chocolatier and pastry chef, I constantly crave opportunities to expand my knowledge and challenge my creativity," explained Jin Caldwell today. "However, when I was first contacted by Barry Ellsworth, and he said he had an energy drink company, I honestly did not think I would be interested in the project, because it didn't seem related to my background or talents. But after learning more about the brand, its proposed product line and business goals, I became very excited to be a part of the team to create something new and innovative in the marketplace. One of my favorite things about being a chef is to share my creations with customers. I enjoy seeing them smile with excitement when taking the first bite of a new flavor. That's what makes my long workdays so worthwhile. I look forward to seeing the same reaction with Focus Energy's products in the near future!"

About Focus Energy Inc

Focus Energy Inc is a development stage company, located in Las Vegas, NV, which intends to launch a unique line of "healthier" energy drinks during the fourth quarter of 2020. Our website is: https://www.focusenergydrinks.com/

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" that involve various risks and uncertainties. Focus Energy has based such forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements Focus makes regarding when the Company plans on launching its anticipated line of energy drinks, the flavors it currently intends to produce, and its ability to navigate all of the problems the Company may confront in meeting its planned launch dates. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include problems that could be encountered due to the outbreak of the COVID 19 Virus and the potential for additional future outbreaks of the virus, the general economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which Focus intends to operate, including but not limited to, competition from other vendors of energy drinks throughout the United States, many of which have significantly greater resources than Focus, the design, timing and costs of product development, delays of third party vendors in supplying to the Company on a timely basis the raw materials needed to produce the products we plan to produce and market, as well as many other risks and uncertainties that every company in the developmental stages face. In providing forward-looking statements, Focus Energy Inc is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/focus-energy-inc-announces-ms-jin-caldwell-master-chocolatier-to-oversee-the-creation-of-new-flavors-for-the-company-301080735.html

SOURCE Focus Energy Inc