Flying Embers Welcomes Industry Veteran Ty Gilmore as President

VENTURA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World's leading organic hard kombucha brand, Flying Embers (https://flyingembers.com/), just announced the recent appointment of beverage industry veteran, Ty Gilmore, as company President. Ty will lead the company across the current and future portfolio. With 24-years of experience at Diageo, Ty most recently served as the Vice President of National Accounts, Category Development, and Commercial Innovation for the brands' beer unit. He has also played a significant role in the successful launches of other alcohol beverage brands such as Smirnoff Ice, Smirnoff Ice Red, White and Berry, Guinness Blonde, and Guinness Draught in a Bottle. Over the years, he worked closely with both distributors and retailers, establishing a high level of trust and driving performance.

"Ty Gilmore will play a pivotal role as we look to aggressively launch our current portfolio and innovation across the US." Begins Flying Embers Founder and CEO, Bill Moses. "The 'better for you' and higher-end segments continue to explode across all categories, and his executive leadership and presence will help us build out our organization. Ty is considered an inspirational leader who will play a pivotal role in taking the FE organization to the next level and we couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the Flying Embers team."

Born in Ojai, California, Flying Embers is a hand-crafted, organic hard kombucha beverage brand. Flying Embers Hard Kombucha (4.5% ABV) uses the ancient alchemy of fermentation to create an organic, gluten-free, sparkling tea made with an adaptogen root blend, and containing zero sugar. Flying Embers' current line of flavors includes Ancient Berry, Grapefruit Thyme, Lemon Orchard, Pineapple Chili, Ginger & Oak.

"I'm excited to lead the team and be partnered with Bill Moses," states newly appointed President of Flying Embers, Ty Gilmore. "His entrepreneurial credibility is amazing. Add in my industry experience, and this becomes a game-changing startup that will really shake up the alcohol beverage industry!"

About Flying Embers

Flying Embers is for the adventurous, discerning beer and kombucha drinker who wants the freedom to indulge in life their way, without compromise. Their artfully crafted line of live beers with active bacteria cultures bring to life ancient brews & remedies to the modern-day. Flying Embers Hard Kombucha (4.5% ABV) uses the ancient alchemy of fermentation to create an organic, gluten-free, sparkling tea made with an adaptogen root blend and containing zero sugar. Flying Embers was founded in 2017 by Bill Moses, proven beverage entrepreneur, co-founder and former CEO of Kevita sparkling probiotics, which sold to PepsiCo in December of 2016.

