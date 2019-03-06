Flow Debuts Augmented Reality Mirrors At Expo West

Flow Alkaline Spring Water launches new augmented reality mirrors with Memomi technology, the first of its kind in the grocery retail space



ANAHEIM, Calif., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flo w Alkaline Spring Water , the premium alkaline wellness water brand, launches unique augmented reality mirrors as part of their innovative in-store demonstration program. The technology, powered by memomi , will be the first of its kind in the grocery space.

The experience will bring to life Flow's summer campaign of the "Superpower of Alkalinity" and help allow consumers tap into their own super powers. The interactive AR experience with customized memomi Memory Mirrors® will track the customer's face to add super power illustrations that coincide with Flow's original alkaline spring water or one of the brand's six organic flavors to create an immersive experience that can then be shared on social media.

"What inspired me first and foremost to incorporate the technology into our product experience was our five million customers," says Nicholas Reichenbach, Founder & CEO of Flow Alkaline Spring Water. "We hear all the time from them how amazing our super water makes people feel and wanted to bring that feeling to life in a fun way."

At in-store demonstrations, the team on the ground often takes photos and records the customer's thoughts on the product and it's been a source of data and inspiration for Flow. The brand wanted to deepen that experience for our customer and add a new element of excitement into an otherwise routine trip to the grocery store. At the same time, the brand can learn more about our customer, listen to their needs, share offers and invites, and better engage with them.

"This is the first time we have created an experience like this for a CPG company," says Salvador Nissi Vilcovsky of memomi . "I am thrilled to see our AR technology in the grocery space and am happy that our first foray into this new endeavor will be with an innovative wellness brand like Flow Alkaline Spring Water."

The technology will be revealed at the 2019 Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA this March and will launch in participating grocery stores with Flow product demonstrations in May 2019.

Flow naturally alkaline spring water is of the highest quality and is sourced from a family-owned artesian spring in South Bruce County, Ontario, Canada. The water comes from a limestone aquifer where it naturally collects healthful, essential minerals like Calcium, Magnesium and Potassium that give the water an alkaline pH of 8.1 to keep the body in optimal hydration. Flow's water comes straight from the earth into the package, no industrial processing necessary.

Flow recently launched the first organic flavored premium alkaline water to the market. The 100% naturally alkaline certified-organic flavor options are ideal for consumers looking for optimal hydration and amazing taste. Six refreshing flavors are now available: Cucumber + Mint, Lemon + Ginger, Strawberry + Rose and Watermelon + Lime, and new for 2019, Grapefruit + Elderflower and Blackberry + Hibiscus.

About Flow™ Alkaline Spring Water

Flow is the fastest growing global wellness water, providing naturally alkaline spring water while maintaining responsible business practices including sustainability and social good. The B-Corp Certified brand was founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach. Flow is mindfully sourced from the founder's family-owned artesian spring in South Bruce County, Ontario; a natural source virtually untouched by man or machine. Flow is uniquely packaged in a Tetra Pak® paper carton made from nearly 70 percent renewable resources. Due to its unique origins, Flow's water is filled with naturally occurring electrolytes, essential minerals, and an alkaline pH of 8.1. Flow is available in over 15,000 retailers across North America and the United Kingdom including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Safeway, Bristol Farms, Earth Fare, Central Market, Jewel Osco, Gelson's, and Kowalski's in the US; Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro and Farm Boy in Canada. For more information on Flow Alkaline Spring Water, please visit flowhydration.co m , or follow Flow on social media; Instagram and Twitter and facebook.com/FlowHydration.

About memomi

Memomi is the creator of the Memory Mirror® an award-winning Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence platform that transforms the in-store and online experience by enabling customers to try products virtually and get recommendations based on profile, style and preference. HQ in Silicon Valley, R&D in Israel, Offices in Paris and Tokyo. The Memory Mirror® Platform runs on iOS, Web and Android and allows multiple use cases in a single device. Memomi currently supports fashion, beauty, haircare, eyewear, jewelry, accessories brands and more and is trusted and used by LVMH Group, L'Oréal,Estee Lauder, Luxottica , Neiman Marcus, Berluti, Sephora, Tom Ford and more.

