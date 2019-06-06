Flow Alkaline Spring Water Announces Campaign With Gwyneth Paltrow

North America's Fastest Growing Premium Alkaline Water Brand Announces Its First International Campaign with Gwyneth Paltrow

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flow Alkaline Spring Water, the premium, naturally alkaline spring water brand announced their 2019 campaign with goop CEO and Founder Gwyneth Paltrow today. The brand's campaign will launch with retail, out-of-home and digital advertising across the United States, Canada, and UK/Europe. The first of its kind campaign for the rapidly growing brand features Paltrow highlighting Flow's naturally occurring essential minerals, electrolytes and an alkaline pH of +/- 8.1.

"We all know hydration is one of the core tenets of great health and glowing skin, but the convenience of a water bottle is usually outweighed by its environmental ramifications," says Paltrow. "Flow is changing the game with a spring water that is naturally alkaline—nothing added—in 100% recyclable packaging. The pack is made from sustainably sourced fibers and even has a plant-based cap crafted from sugarcane."

In addition to Gwyneth Paltrow starring in the campaign, Flow Alkaline Spring Water is partnering with Paltrow's modern lifestyle brand, goop, to be their exclusive water partner through 2019.

"I am incredibly excited to announce Flow Alkaline Spring Water's campaign with Gwyneth Paltrow. This campaign is a huge milestone for our premium wellness water brand as it's the first of its kind for Flow," says Nicholas Reichenbach, Founder and CEO of Alkaline Spring Water. "It has been an honor working closely with Gwyneth Paltrow and her team at goop to make this campaign and partnership a reality. Gwyneth Paltrow is the perfect person for our biggest campaign yet. She embodies Flow's mission to mindfully hydrate with naturally occurring alkaline water."

Flow's wellness-focused campaign will be activated to engage customers at the brand's top retailers across the US, Canada, and Europe including Amazon, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, CVS, Loblaws, and Metro.

Hi-res imagery available upon request.

About Flow(R) Alkaline Spring Water

Flow is the fastest growing global wellness water, providing naturally alkaline spring water while maintaining responsible business practices including sustainability and social good. The B-Corp Certified brand was founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach. Flow is mindfully sourced from a protected spring - a natural source virtually untouched by man or machine. Flow is uniquely packaged in a Tetra Pak® paper carton made from +/- 68 percent renewable resources. Due to its unique origins, Flow's water is filled with naturally occurring electrolytes, essential minerals, and an alkaline pH of 8.1. Flow is available in over 15,000 retailers across North America and Europe including Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Rexall, and Farm Boy in Canada; Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, CVS, Safeway, Shop Rite, Giant Eagle, Bristol Farms, Raleys and Vitamin Shoppe in the US; Aqua Amore and DrinkSupermarket.com in the UK. For more information on Flow Alkaline Spring Water, please visit flowhydration.com, or follow Flow on social media; Instagram and Twitter and facebook.com/FlowHydration.

About Gwyneth Paltrow

Oscar®-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow is also a best-selling cookbook author, decorated singer and entrepreneur. In 2008, Paltrow founded goop from her kitchen table. goop has grown into a lifestyle brand devoted to helping women make their own choices count in the various facets of their lives—from style, travel, work, food, and beauty to physical, mental, and spiritual wellness. goop now has a tightly edited digital shop, a book imprint, permanent and pop-up retail experiences, a live event series and its own product lines, including skincare, fragrances, apparel, body, bath soaks and supplements.

About goop

Goop is a lifestyle brand with its roots in content across six key pillars: wellness, travel, food, beauty,style, and work. Within those pillars, goop curates and sells a tightly edited array of products; we also make our own goods in beauty, fashion, and wellness. Goop launched in the fall of 2008 out of Gwyneth Paltrow's kitchen as a homespun weekly newsletter. GP wanted to share her unbiased travel recommendations, health-centric recipes, and shopping discoveries, and she also wanted to get her own questions—about health, fitness, and the psyche—answered. Goop continues to be a place for GP, now the company's CEO, to introduce readers to incredible experts who have mentored her throughout her life, along with new ideas about where to shop, eat, and stay, plus clean recipes.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flow-alkaline-spring-water-announces-campaign-with-gwyneth-paltrow-300862074.html

SOURCE Flow Alkaline Spring Water