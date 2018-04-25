Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Shakes Up Cinco de Mayo With Luxurious $100 Prime Margarita

Enjoy an ultra-premium Tequila Herradura cocktail and receive opulent Baccarat Glassware

TAMPA, Fla., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's crystal clear that revelers seeking a lavish Cinco de Mayo celebration will find it at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. Reprising its one-of-a-kind $100 Prime Margarita, the upscale steakhouse is partnering with Tequila Herradura, an ultra-premium 100 percent agave tequila, and Baccarat, the world-renowned fine crystal manufacturer.

The $100 Prime Margarita, available from May 4-6, is handcrafted with ultimate premium liquors, including Tequila Herradura Selección Suprema and Grand Marnier Centenaire. Served in Baccarat's uniquely designed Diamant Highball, guests will take home the glass in Baccarat's iconic red box.

"Our $100 Prime Margarita is an extraordinary twist to the traditional cocktail, an offering that echoes Fleming's signature elegance and creates an upscale Cinco de Mayo experience," said Beth Scott, President of Fleming's.

Tequila Herradura's Selección Suprema is the world's first-ever extra-añejo tequila expression. Aged for 49 months, this smoothly enticing tequila was first introduced by Casa Herradura in 1995. Since its inception it has garnered international awards for its delectable combination of the finest cooked agave, highlighted by notes of rich vanilla and dried fruit – a mélange ideal for pairing with Fleming's signature dishes.

Baccarat has been lauded for centuries as the world's premiere designer of luxury crystal products. In fact, enjoyed by royalty since 1764, Baccarat is often called the "Crystal of the Kings." Crafted in iconic Baccarat style, the clear crystal Diamant Highball is accented with silhouettes and pointed diamond cuts that sparkle as they shine. Famed craftsman Thomas Bastide designed this elegant glass to be a lasting testament to taste and sophistication.

To reserve your Cinco de Mayo experience, please visit FlemingsSteakhouse.com.

About Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Nationally acclaimed Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar offers the best in steakhouse dining – here you'll find a passion for steak and wine, reflected in an exceptional menu of hand-cut steaks, an award-winning list of wines by the glass, and seasonal menu selections showcasing locally-inspired chef dishes. Fleming's was launched in Newport Beach, California, in 1998 by successful restaurant industry veterans Paul Fleming and Bill Allen. Today there are 70 restaurants nationwide and one in São Paulo, Brazil. Fleming's is the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including Wine Spectator's annual Award of Excellence. For more information about Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar and the Fleming's 100®, please visit www.FlemingsSteakhouse.com.

About Tequila Herradura

Tequila Herradura is an ultra-premium 100% agave tequila crafted by Casa Herradura in Amati tan, Jalisco, the last true Tequila-producing hacienda on the planet and one of Mexico's most historic and renowned Tequila producers. Since 1870, Casa Herradura has been hand-harvesting and estate bottling 100% agave Tequila using only the most mature blue agave and artisanal methods, such as slow cooking the agave in traditional clay ovens and using natural fermentation. Tequila Herradura is distilled twice and aged to perfection in American white oak barrels. Tequila Herradura Silver, Reposado, Añejo, Ultra and Selección Suprema Extra Añejo are available throughout the U.S., Mexico, and more than 80 other countries around the world. For more information about Tequila Herradura, visit www.herradura.com/ or connect with Tequila Herradura on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Baccarat

Baccarat is a market-leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of luxury crystal products. Since its foundation in 1764, the company, whose manufacturing base is in Baccarat in the Lorraine region of Eastern France, has been synonymous with a unique savoir-faire and has come to symbolize an inimitable French Art de Vivre. Baccarat crystal, ranging from lighting to tableware, decorative objects, jewelry and bottle manufacturing, is distributed in 89 countries. Explore the world of Baccarat at www.baccarat.com.

