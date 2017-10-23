FlavaNaturals Launches Premium Chocolate Line With 5-9X The Cocoa Flavanols Of Typical Dark Chocolate

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- New chocolate brand FlavaNaturals has announced the launch of two breakthrough chocolate products that will elevate chocolate from junk food to super food and change the way the public thinks about and consumes chocolate. FlavaBar chocolate bars and FlavaMix drinking chocolate pair incredible taste with naturally sourced cocoa flavanols (plant-based antioxidants), at levels shown to support brain, heart and skin health. Both products will reach the market on October 28, 2017 — National Chocolate Day.

FlavaNaturals premium chocolate is made from all natural ingredients and contains 500-900mg of cocoa flavanols per serving, 5-9X the flavanols of a typical dark chocolate bar. This unmatched level of cocoa flavanols is achieved by starting with ultra premium, high flavanol cocoa beans, and using minimal processing to preserve the flavanols.

Cocoa flavanols achieve health benefits by promoting circulation from head to toe, with a short-term benefit that peaks in hours and a longer-term benefit that builds with daily use. The far-reaching benefits of cocoa flavanols have been demonstrated at leading research institutions around the world, including Columbia and Harvard Universities. Big FlavaBars are available in six flavors, including Roasted Almond + Himalayan Pink Salt, Blueberry + Green Tea Matcha, Pure Cocoa Nibs, Espresso Ground Coffee, Crystallized Ginger + Saigon Cinnamon and Classic Dark Chocolate. FlavaMix drinking chocolate is unsweetened and can be added to smoothies, enjoyed in hot or cold drinks, or mixed in foods like yogurt and oatmeal.

CEO and Founder Alan Frost combines twenty plus years experience in the pharmaceutical industry with a commitment to healthy living and a love for chocolate. According to Frost, it all starts with the chocolate. "I can't tell you how much I enjoy watching people savor every bite or sip of our chocolate, and then seeing their surprise when they learn about the amazing benefits of cocoa flavanols. Chocolate used to be our weakness," says Frost, "but with FlavaNaturals, it's actually our strength."

FlavaNaturals products are available at www.FlavaNaturals.com.

