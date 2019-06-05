Flâneur Wines Is Advancing A Region By Breathing New Life Into Its History & Heritage

The Carlton Based Winery is set to Elevate its Wine Country Offering by Opening a Full-Service Hospitality Center in a Rehabilitated 125-Year-Old Grain Elevator



CARLTON, Ore., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flâneur Wines is set to make history this summer by opening a full-service wine tasting and hospitality center in a rehabilitated 125-year-old Grain Elevator located just off the Carlton city square. Flâneur Wines at the Carlton Grain Elevator will open as a one-of-a-kind, multi-level facility that will offer exclusive wine tastings, elevated experiences and culinary offerings. Its opening is set to change the face of Carlton by adding a unique, high-quality offering in a structure that has become iconic in the region's long history.

"In approaching this once-in-a-lifetime project, my focus was respecting the historic architecture of the structure. When I purchased the property in 2013, it had sat empty and idle for the past seven years. The more a structure sits empty the more it degrades," says Marty Doerschlag, Founder & Owner of Flâneur Wines. "With the rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of this project, we are breathing new life into this historic building to preserve and protect the local heritage and history of the region while embracing its identity as the wine capital of the Willamette Valley. We we are building a world-class wine and hospitality center that advances the entire community."

Marty acquired the property from legendary winemaker, and local Carlton hero, Ken Wright. Doerschlag has spent the past 5 years meeting the rigorous demands of seismic upgrades, code and reinforcing the 110-foot-tall south tower.

When finished, Flâneur Wines at the Carlton Grain Elevator the multi-level layout will be fully dedicated to high-end wine hospitality. Guests will experience casual wine tastings, curated private wine tastings & tours, bottle service, bottles to-go and a variety of culinary options.

The interior aesthetic will consist of a unique series of creative vignettes executed by using iconic and compelling mid-century modern furniture. The intention is to create both warmth and whimsy in this one-of-a-kind space without losing the rustic authenticity of the structure. Thoughtful modern and cathedral design will intersect with first-rate wines and top-notch hospitality.

A full, chef-inspired commercial kitchen will fuel exciting culinary offerings. The new program will feature wine and food pairings, chef specials, and accommodate member events, private events and other culinary offerings, in addition to dinners with notable and award-winning guest-chefs.

Outside to the south, a large, beautifully crafted wooden deck will open to a landscaped garden-like patio showcasing hand-placed 100-year-old reclaimed terra cotta tiles that were imported from the Burgundy region of France. Guests will leisurely enjoy bottle service and tastings al fresco next to the large fire features throughout.

The local community has been very supportive of Doerschlag's vision for the rehabilitation of the beloved Carlton Grain Elevator.

"Karen and I purchased the elevator in 2003 for the express purpose of controlling the eventual development of the property," stated legendary winemaker Ken Wright. "Marty was exactly the person we hoped to find. The Doerschlags share our desire to improve and repurpose the beautiful and original agricultural buildings of Carlton. The elevator is a central and iconic structure. We utilized the north side of the elevator as a canvas to paint the historical mural that defines this community."

Flâneur Wines at the Carlton Grain Elevator is scheduled to open mid-summer. The Grand Opening is set for the weekend of September 6th. Until then, you can find Flâneur Wines right next door in their Carlton Tasting Room operating seven days a week.

About Flâneur Wines

Flâneur Wines was established in 2013 by former design and architecture firm owner Marty Doerschlag. Flâneur, a term used to describe leisurely wanderers in Paris in the mid-nineteenth century by renowned poet Charles Baudelaire, encapsulates the idea that the mind functions best at a slow pace, and that curiosity can uncover a life of significance. It was that aspirational, connoisseur's approach to life that resonated with Marty and led him to establish roots in the wine industry in Oregon's Willamette Valley.

In 2016, Flâneur Wines advanced their winemaking program by adding Grant Coulter as the Winemaker & Director of Vineyards. Prior to joining the team, Grant spent nine years as the award-winning winemaker for Beaux Frères Winery where he developed a large following and crafted the #3 Wine in the World in Wine Spectator's 2016 Top 100. His experience, along with his never-ending creativity and innovative approach, make him one of the most exciting rising stars in the Willamette Valley wine industry.

Flâneur crafts premium wines from 44 acres of organically dry-farmed estate vineyards; the Flanerie Vineyard in Ribbon Ridge and the La Belle Promenade Vineyard in the Chehalem Mountains.

