Five Farms Season Officially Begins Tomorrow

Five Farms Irish Cream Announces New 375ml Size in Advance of Holidays



WESTON, Mo. and COUNTY CORK, Ireland, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The start of October signals the arrival of cooler temperatures and sweater weather. It brings fall festivals, football tailgates, and the first hint of the holidays just around the corner. This change of seasons inspires drinks warmed both by temperature and by spirit. In honor of this magical time of year, we hereby proclaim October 1 to be the official start of Five Farms Season!

Five Farms is the world's first farm-to-table Irish cream liqueur, taking its name from the five family-owned farms in County Cork, Ireland, that provide the product's rich dairy cream. The cream is combined with 10% triple-distilled Irish whiskey within 48 hours of being collected from the farms. Five Farms is the highest-scoring Irish cream liqueur in history, earning a score of 97 and the Chairman's Trophy at the 2018 Ultimate Spirits Challenge .

While Five Farms has defied expectations about whether an Irish cream can be a year-round drink, breaking sales records at the top Irish festivals all summer long served in iced coffees and on the rocks, most Irish cream liqueur drinkers think of the spirit as a cold-weather drink best added to hot coffee and cocoa or used for a holiday toast. For those drinkers, your time has come!

Five Farms is also excited to announce the upcoming release of a 375ml size bottle. The details of the brand's award-winning package - the wide-mouthed glass bottle with embossed details, the ceramic swing-top cap, and the metal handle for carrying - are all intact, only smaller. Its adorableness is off the charts, making it a perfect choice for stocking stuffers or host/hostess gifts this upcoming holiday season. Expected to hit shelves by November 1, limited quantities of the 375ml bottle will be available throughout the country.

Please visit us @FiveFarmsIrishCream on Facebook or Instagram to tell us how you will celebrate the start of Five Farms Season!

Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur - 17% alcohol by volume - Product of Ireland - Imported by Holladay Distillery, Weston, MO

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/five-farms-season-officially-begins-tomorrow-300927963.html

SOURCE Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur