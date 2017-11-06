Five Fabulous Red Wines for Chilly Fall Nights

When the sky is pitch black at 5pm and sweater weather is in full effect, rich and full-bodied red wines are a delicious way to warm your spirit and battle the chill. Whether you're cocooning at home with Netflix or entertaining friends with a hearty home-cooked meal, here are five fabulous wines from around the globe that are a perfect match with the mood and flavors of autumn.

Salentein 'Numina' Gran Corte 2014

Valle de Uco, Mendoza, Argentina ($39.99)

I first tasted Salentein's impeccable Numina blend from iconic Argentine winemaker José Galante a few years ago and I've loved every vintage of this regal red. Truly an artist, Galante deftly blends Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot, and Merlot to create a wine that beautifully expresses the exceptional terroir of Mendoza. Sexy and elegant like the Argentine tango, Numina displays precise choreography between vibrant fruit and sultry spice.



Beaulieu Vineyard 'BV' Cabernet Sauvignon 2014

Napa Valley, California ($33)

A superb wine from one of Napa Valley's legendary wineries, BV Cabernet Sauvignon is like a kiss that you never want to end. Rich and luxurious but not flashy, BV has beautifully integrated flavors of dark fruit and spice. Luscious and juicy with graceful structure, BV captivates with every silky sip.



Abadia Retuerta Selección Especial 2013

Sardon de Duero, Castilla y León, Spain ($30)

What a vino! Mostly Tempranillo with a kiss of Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah, Abadia Retuerta Selección Especial is dangerously delicious - one glass just won't satisfy you. Quite seductive from the first sip, this rich but earthy red comes more alive with each nuanced sip.

Castello di Gabbiano 'Dark Knight' 2015

Tuscany, Italy ($17)

Silky and spicy, this Dark Knight from Tuscany will sweep you off your feet! A beautifully balanced blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Sangiovese; Dark Knight displays fruit, finesse, and fantastic layers of flavor.

Château Tour Castillon 2014

Cru Bourgeois, Médoc, Bordeaux, France ($23)

Delicious proof that you don't need big a bankroll to enjoy wines from Bordeaux, this charming red is an approachable blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot, and Carmenere. Fresh, fruit-forward, and vibrant, this wine has plenty of ooh la la but zero pretension.