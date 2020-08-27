Fit Grinds launches an innovative line of coffees blended with nutrients to help consumers get more out of their coffee

New high quality "coffee with benefits" includes Original, Focus, Multi Collagen, and Pre + Probiotic blends that save consumers up to 50% vs. the cost of buying the coffee and nutrients separately.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FitGrinds.com, a new functional coffee brand, today announces the launch of an innovative new product line combining great-tasting high quality coffee with powerful health-promoting nutrients that can save consumers as much as $300 per year when compared to the cost of organic coffee and nutrients purchased separately.

Fit Grinds is a mission-focused company that works closely with its coffee roaster to create fair paying jobs for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. These important team members are employed throughout the production process, from roasting through fulfillment, ensuring that any purchase of Fit Grinds products directly contributes to the success of this cause.

"We want to shake up the way America thinks about its coffee by providing our customers with great tasting coffee that also boasts high quality nutrients," said Brent Dilts, CEO of FitGrinds.com. "Why should people buy overpriced low-quality coffee from the mass-producers? It's unnecessary and in many cases just unhealthy. Non-organic coffee is the most highly sprayed and chemically treated beverage product in the world and it's time someone brought some additional benefits to one of the most popular beverages." Dr. Robert Silverman, Chief Science Officer adds, "Our organic coffee blends support a healthy gut, healthy joints, and mental clarity in a way that maximizes convenience, quality, and taste."

Fit Grinds' customers are able to choose from four products, all in 12 oz. formats:

Original: Organic, fair trade, ground coffee, medium roast ( $15.99 plus shipping)

plus shipping) Focus: Original + L-theanine, Alpha GPC, and Taurine ( $24.99 plus shipping)

plus shipping) Multi Collagen: Original + U.S. sourced grass-fed bovine collagen and U.S. sourced chicken collagen ( $24.99 plus shipping)

plus shipping) Pre + Probiotic: Original + a prebiotic, xylo-oligosaccharide, and a probiotic, Bacillus Subtilis ( $24.99 plus shipping)

All orders over $40 receive free shipping and subscriptions receive a 10% discount. Corporate and wholesale rates are also available for larger orders.

Recent data from one of the world's leading taste & nutrition companies, Kerry Group, highlights consumer desire for food and beverages that contribute to a healthier lifestyle. In a 2019 survey done in partnership with BrandIQ, Kerry found that 65% of U.S. consumers seek added benefits from their everyday food and beverages beyond their inherent nutrition. In addition, the survey found that 40% of consumers are interested in coffee that promotes brain health and 33% are interested in combining probiotics with coffee.

Fit Grinds will introduce additional functional coffee products later this year.

About Fit Grinds

Fit Grinds is an e-commerce business that delivers premium functional coffees at unbeatable value, while furthering its social mission to create jobs for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. With "coffee with benefits" that start at $15.99 per 12 oz bag plus shipping, the company will soon expand to offer additional coffees with a broad array of health benefits. Fit Grinds was founded in January 2019 by Brent Dilts and Dr. Robert Silverman. For more information about Fit Grinds, visit https://fitgrinds.com/ or Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn.

Contact info:

PR@fitgrinds.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fit-grinds-launches-an-innovative-line-of-coffees-blended-with-nutrients-to-help-consumers-get-more-out-of-their-coffee-301118978.html

SOURCE Fit Grinds