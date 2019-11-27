First-Ever Rosé Experience Brings Indulgence and Pinkalicious Vibes to Greater Fort Lauderdale

Proceeds Benefitting AutoNation's DRV PNK Initiative, February 8-9, 2020



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seaglass Group, together with AutoNation and Mercedes-Benz, today announced the launch of its Mercedes-Benz and AutoNation SEAGLASS | A Greater Fort Lauderdale Rosé Experience (SEAGLASS), taking place February 8-9, 2020, on the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

SEAGLASS is a first-of-its-kind event immersing guests in a rosé experience second to none, benefitting AutoNation's DRV PNK initiative which has raised more than $20 million for cancer research and treatment. With the Atlantic Ocean as its backdrop, the inaugural event will showcase the world's finest rosé wines with perfectly paired culinary options throughout the weekend.

"Rosé is more than another wine; it's a lifestyle," said SEAGLASS co-founder Carlos Suarez, who also serves as publisher for Venice Magazine. "Greater Fort Lauderdale's coastal environment, luxury lifestyles and year-round ocean breeze create the perfect canvas for this immersive rosé experience."

Hosted by Venice magazine, SEAGLASS highlights the community of Greater Fort Lauderdale creating an immersive atmosphere that celebrates the best in wine, art, music and fashion. The rosé paradise will deliver luxurious stops at every turn, unlimited pours of the finest wines, Instagram-worthy moments and rosé-themed activities.

"We are thrilled to be title sponsors of this incredibly luxurious event. It's the perfect opportunity to showcase the renaissance underway in Fort Lauderdale while raising funds and awareness for critical cancer research, said AutoNation Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Marc Cannon. "Through this fantastic partnership we'll be directing all funds raised for DRV PNK to the Dolphins Cancer Challenge- supporting cancer research and treatment right here in South Florida!"

"We are creating a sanctuary for rosé lovers and experientialists alike," added SEAGLASS co-founder Trevor Fried. "Fort Lauderdale deserves the splendor of what the SEAGLASS experience will deliver."

Tickets are on sale now for the SEAGLASS | A Greater Fort Lauderdale Rosé Experience at seaglassexperience.com where guests can choose from the full all-inclusive Rosé Experience ticket at $150/per day. Discerning guests who seek further exclusivity can opt for the VIP Cabana Experience, priced at $5,000/per day.

For more information, including tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit seaglassexperience.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of September 30, 2019, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Launched in 2015, AutoNation's Drive Pink initiative, which has raised over $20 million, is committed to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research. AutoNation continues to be a proud supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and other cancer-related charities.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOCherylMiller, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

