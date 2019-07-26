First Ever International Canned Wine Competition Awards Gold to Aluminum

BOONVILLE, Calif., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over two hundred canned wines from all over the world flexed their aluminum muscles at the first annual International Canned Wine Competition held July 24 at the Mendocino County Fairgrounds in Boonville, California. Wines from France, Italy, Spain, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and even England competed with their compatriots from all corners of the United States. While California and Oregon producers took their share of honors, many of the 37 gold medals went to wines from less prominent regions.

Benmarl Winery of New York took home three gold medals, as did Leelanau Cellars from Michigan. Insomnia Wines scored big, winning three golds and walking off with Best of Show Red Wine for their California Pinot Noir. Sans Wine Co. 2017 Rutherford Napa Valley Riesling was awarded Best of Show White Wine.

Other notable winners were Canned Oregon, two gold medals; Riot Wine Co. Grenache from Australia, Colterris Winery 2016 Red Wine from Grand Valley, Colorado; Oklahoma's Clauren Ridge Winery Synfully Sweet Peach Watermelon, and Companion Wine Co. Malvasia.

Backpack Wine of Washington had a successful day, winning two gold medals as well as a gold medal for package design for their Rowdy Red. Vamos! Vino Malbec from Argentina took gold medals for the wine and design of the can. Fourth Wave Wine from Australia won three package design awards in addition to a gold medal for their 2017 Hootenanny Sauvignon Blanc. Prophecy Wines also won three gold medals for their beautifully illustrated cans, and both of The Uncommon cans from England won for their artwork as well.

The competition judges came from academia, marketing and the wine trade. Lead judge Robert Williams said he was "pleasantly surprised with the quality and range of the wines submitted." Winemaker Randy Schock from Handley Cellars commented that the canned wines made him "think about how to approach winemaking outside of the bottle (and) rethink the pursuit of balance. This makes wine fun again!"

Plans are already in the works for the second annual International Canned Wine Competition, which will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Competition director Allan Green promises it will be "aluminating!"

Complete results and photographs are available at www.cannedwinecompetition.com.

