First Ever Bud Light Music Festival Brings The Biggest Names In Music Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Aerosmith, Ludacris, Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby And More To The City Of Atlanta And NFL Fans

ON LOCATION EXPERIENCES AND BUD LIGHT LAUNCH THREE DAY MUSIC FEST LEADING UP TO SUPER BOWL LIII IN ATLANTATICKETS TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC WILL GO ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 9 AT 12:00 PM VIA SUPERBOWLMUSICFEST.COM AND TICKETMASTER

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Location Experiences ("On Location" or "OLE"), the official hospitality partner of the National Football League ("NFL" or "The League") and Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the NFL, today announced the launch of the first-ever Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. The three-night festival will give football fans and the entire city of Atlanta an opportunity to enjoy the artists they love from Thursday, January 31st through Saturday, February 2nd at Atlanta's fully transformed, premium, sports and live entertainment venue State Farm Arena. On Saturday Night, the Bud Light Super Bowl Eve concert will feature one of the world's biggest pop artists Bruno Mars and one of the top female rappers in the game Cardi B. Friday's lineup includes Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Aerosmith and soon-to-be-announced special guest.

Electronic Arts Inc.'s EA SPORTS BOWL will once again serve as the unofficial kickoff to the biggest weekend in the NFL season Thursday night with a Welcome to Atlanta Showcase that features Atlanta hip-hop legend Ludacris and friends, as well as a special Quality Control Music showcase featuring rap supergroup Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and more.

"Super Bowl Music Fest was created from the vision of bringing the scale of a top-tier music festival and building it around the excitement of one of the world's biggest sporting events. With an all-star lineup and the chance to showcase outstanding local talent to over 45,000 people over three nights at State Farm Arena, Super Bowl Music Fest creates a one of a kind experience," said John Collins, CEO of On Location Experiences. "We are tremendously excited to bring this unique experience to Atlanta and fans all weekend long."

"Atlanta is a city with such a strong music culture, that we wanted to work together with our partners at On Location Experiences to bring a music festival to the city that has something for everyone and pays homage to the city's history of iconic music," said Shana Barry, Director of Experiential, Bud Light. "Between bringing some of the biggest acts out there right now along with some local Atlanta flavor, we hope that we can give people a chance to come together, drink a few beers and have an unforgettable experience during Super Bowl weekend."

In addition to top-level talent spanning a multitude of genres, the festival will feature celebrity and athlete appearances. Additional presenting partners for the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest are StubHub and Ticketmaster. An array of premium seating offerings, including suites and club packages, will be available also featuring options for premium hospitality. For updates, visit https://www.superbowlmusicfest.com.

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest is executive-produced by On Location Experiences and SYNERGY Productions, LLC with production support from Live Nation Urban.

BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST SCHEDULE

Thursday, January 31 - Ludacris & Friends, Quality Control Presents: Migos, Lil Yachty, & Lil Baby. Plus Metro Boomin + Special Guests, a DJ set by Lil Jon, & more

Friday February 1 - Aerosmith and Special Guest

Saturday, February 2 - Bruno Mars and Cardi B

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS / HASHTAGS

Website: www.superbowlmusicfest.com

Instagram: SBMusicFest

Facebook: SBMusicFest

Twitter: SBMusicFest

Hashtag: #SBMusicFest

BRUNO MARS

11x GRAMMY Award winner and 27-time GRAMMY Award nominee Bruno Mars is a celebrated singer, songwriter, producer, and musician who has sold more than 180 million singles worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. Recently, his critically acclaimed and RIAA certified double-platinum album 24K Magic marked his highest first week sales debut, remaining in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 for an impressive 44 consecutive weeks. The lead hit single "24K Magic" is certified four times Platinum by the RIAA. Mars' six-time platinum certified single "That's What I Like" recently climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking his seventh Hot 100 chart-topper and his first No. 1 on the Hot R&B Songs chart, where it remained at the top-spot for 19 consecutive weeks. Mars is the first artist to have two songs spend 24 or more weeks in the Hot 100's Top 5 ("That's What I Like" and "Uptown Funk"). He is the only artist in the past year to have both a four-time and six-time platinum single from the same album. Also, Mars is one of the few artists to have written and produced all of his No. 1 hits and has had a No. 1 song on the Hot 100 from each of his first three studio albums. With seven Hot 100 No. 1's, Mars is ranked No. 1 among male artists with the most Hot 100 No. 1s for this decade, extending his lead over Justin Bieber, Drake, Eminem, and The Weeknd. Mars has been traveling the globe on his massive 24K Magic World Tour, which sold more than 1 million tickets in a single day.

CARDI B

Rap superstar Cardi B's debut album "INVASION OF PRIVACY" was released this year to universal acclaim from music critics and marked the first female artist to achieve a Gold certified album on the day of release. Undoubtedly this years' greatest hip-hop phenomenon, Cardi B made history with the release of her breakout hit "Bodak Yellow." The now 5x platinum smash hit spent three historic weeks at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 – the first solo #1 by a female hip-hop artist in nearly two decades. Furthermore, "Bodak Yellow" is the #1 certified debut song in the last year and is one of the Top Ten certified songs released in the past year. The release of "Bartier Cardi" and Bruno Mars's "Finesse (Remix) [Feat. Cardi B]," the latter of which is now certified 2x platinum, Cardi B made history yet again, surpassing Beyoncé as the first woman to have five top 10 singles simultaneously on the "Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs" chart. Cardi B has received a stunning series of top honors, among them two GRAMMY® nods (for "Best Rap Performance" and "Best Rap Song"), two BET Awards nominations (for "Best New Artist" and "Best Female Hip Hop Artist"), a Soul Train Music Award, and five 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards including "Single of the Year," "Best New Hip Hop Artist," "Hustler of the Year," "Made-You-Look Award," and "Best Mixtape." Cardi B received the most nominations for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards with 12 mentions, winning three awards. She also tied with Drake for the most nominations at the 2018 American Music Awards. She won three AMAs and performed at the ceremony. Belcalis Almanzar, known professionally as Cardi B, is an American rapper whose hometown is New York City. Born and raised in The Bronx, she first attracted attention for discussing her career as a stripper on social media; coupled with her "no filter attitude", she became an Internet celebrity through Instagram. Cardi B has been featured on the cover of People Espanol, Cosmopolitan, Rolling Stone, The New York Times Magazine and many more.

AEROSMITH

On the cusp of their 50th anniversary and having sold over 150 million albums worldwide, AEROSMITH--Steven Tyler (vocals), Joe Perry (lead guitar), Brad Whitford (guitar), Tom Hamilton (bass) and Joey Kramer (drums)--are a living piece of American music history. They are the recipients of countless awards including four GRAMMYs, eight American Music Awards, six Billboard Awards and 12 MTV Video Music Awards among many other honors including an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Proving that they can cross genre-boundaries with ease, these rock legends have even taken home a Soul Train Award for Best Rap Single for their remix of Run DMC's "Walk This Way." With scores of multi-platinum albums, AEROSMITH continues to inspire generations to get their wings, get a grip and just push play.

ABOUT ON LOCATION EXPERIENCES:

On Location Experiences is a leader in premium experiential hospitality business, establishing a new industry standard to serve iconic rights holders with extensive experience in ticketing, curated hospitality, live event production and travel management in the worlds of sports and entertainment. On Location is a partner to over 150 rights holders including the NFL, NCAA, the PGA of America and the United States Tennis Association, and provides unrivaled official access for both corporate clients and fans looking for immersive experiences at marquee events including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, NFL Draft, NCAA Final Four, PGA of America events, numerous College Football Bowl Games and the Tennis Majors.

On Location through CID Entertainment & Future Beat also partner with numerous artists and music festivals across genres, including Imagine Dragons, Metallica, Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa, Electric Daisy Carnival, Migos, Post Malone, Iron Maiden, and J. Cole.

On Location's operations include: Anthony Travel, CID Entertainment, Future Beat, KreateInc, PrimeSport and Steve Furgal's International Tennis Tours.

On Location Experiences is a privately held company, owned by RedBird Capital Partners, Bruin Sports Capital, 32 Equity and the Carlyle Group. For more information about On Location Experiences, please visit www.onlocationexp.com.

ABOUT BUD LIGHT:

Introduced in 1982, Bud Light is a premium light lager with a superior drinkability that has made it the best-selling and most popular beer in the United States. Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. The light-bodied beer features a fresh, clean and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish that delivers the ultimate refreshment. For more information, visit www.BudLight.com.

ABOUT STATE FARM ARENA:

Home to the NBA's Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club, State Farm Arena opened its doors in October 2018 following the 2nd largest renovation in NBA history. Inspired by the fans, State Farm Arena is a next-generation venue focused on experience, service and entertainment. With the NBA's third-largest center-hung scoreboard and an immersive video experience, fan-friendly food pricing and premium restaurant options, Topgolf Swing Suites and celebrity-inspired spaces accessible to every fan, the downtown Atlanta arena stakes its claim as the city's best sports and live entertainment venue. Consistently ranked among the top 10 concert and event venues in the world by Pollstar, State Farm Arena hosts approximately 170 events and nearly 2 million guests annually. For more information on State Farm Arena, log on to www.statefarmarena.com today or follow us on Twitter @StateFarmArena.

For more information on the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, please contact:

Rebecca Shapiro | Shore Fire Media | rshapiro@shorefire.com | 718.522.7171

Kerri Brusca | Shore Fire Media | kbrusca@shorefire.com | 718.522.7171

Jaclyn D. Carter | Shore Fire Media | jcarter@shorefire.com | 615.280.5330

Miles Ritenour | Bud Light | Media@anheuser-busch.com

Kelly Ricci | 3PM | Kelly.Ricci@pmkbnc.com | 212.373.6111

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-ever-bud-light-music-festival-brings-the-biggest-names-in-music-bruno-mars-cardi-b-aerosmith-ludacris-migos-lil-yachty-lil-baby-and-more-to-the-city-of-atlanta-and-nfl-fans-300745859.html

SOURCE On Location Experiences