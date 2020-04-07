Fire Department Coffee Unveils Distinctive Look for Innovative Spirit Infused Coffee Line

ROCKFORD, Ill., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fire Department Coffee, today revealed a bold, new look for its signature Spirit Infused Coffee, reflective of the vintage spirit labels that are steeped in heritage. The veteran and firefighter owned coffee company launched its signature line of Bourbon, Rum, Tequila, and Irish Whiskey infused coffees in 2016 and was the very first company to craft a spirit infused coffee line.

"The inspiration behind the brand refresh for Fire Department Coffee's signature Spirit Infused Coffee was the coffee connoisseur – the consumer who appreciates high quality and hand craftsmanship," said Brad Flaherty, Chief Marketing Officer for Fire Dept. Coffee. "The vintage Maltese cross at the center of the package is a representation of the hard work and dedication of firefighters from days past – and reflective of the same hard work and dedication that we put into making our great tasting coffee."

Currently available in Bourbon, Rum, Tequila and Egan's Irish Whiskey, Fire Department Coffee's Spirit Infused Coffee is crafted with a proprietary process that infuses the deep flavor and rich aroma of the spirits, resulting in a subtle, smooth roast. The non-alcoholic coffee line features top-shelf spirits including Egan's Irish Whiskey, a customer favorite.

"Our signature Spirit Infused Coffee is different from anything else on the market. We're proud to use the best spirits with the best coffee – and together they dance. The coffee takes the lead, and the spirit is subtle, not overpowering," said Fire Dept. Coffee Owner, Luke Schneider. "Our new, elevated package design represents the distinctive taste true and pure to each spirit infused coffee in our line."

To order Fire Department Coffee's Spirit Infused Coffee – currently available in Bourbon, Rum, Tequila, and Egan's Irish Whiskey, visit https://www.firedeptcoffee.com/collections/spirit-infused-coffee

About Fire Dept. Coffee

Launched in 2016, Fire Department Coffee is veteran owned and run by firefighters with the mission to make great coffee with an even greater mission to support our nation's heroes in need. Ten percent of the net proceeds goes to help first responders who are injured on the job, mentally or physically, or who are facing other serious health challenges. Fire Department Coffee features a wide variety of freshly roasted coffee including The Original Medium Roast, Light Roast, Dark Roast, Donut Shop, Backdraft Espresso and a Spirit Infused line with Bourbon, Rum, Tequila, Irish Whiskey infused coffees. For more information, please visit firedeptcoffee.com.

