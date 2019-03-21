Finger Lakes Winery CAN DO Great Things

One of the fastest growing wine brands in the Finger Lakes is delicious, and comes in cans



DUNDEE, N.Y., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Missick family moved strategically into the canned wine market last spring, becoming the first Finger Lakes farm winery to can Finger Lakes wines, and introduced the new brand Can Do. By August, after three canning runs, the potential power of this still niche market became a reality, and their early entrée into the market gave them the experience to make different decisions with the 2018 harvest.

As winemaker Christopher Missick states, "I'm dedicated to crafting authentic, site specific wines for Bellangelo," the family winery on Seneca Lake. Bellangelo earned more than forty-eight 90+ point scores in just the last two years, and was featured most recently in February's Wine & Spirits Magazine for its Riesling and sparkling wine. "But, I also saw a need for really well made ready to drink wines that could be enjoyed nearly anywhere, and that encouraged an active lifestyle and moderate consumption. As a veteran with experience in learning to overcome obstacles, the name Can Do just made sense."

On the first day of spring, Can Do announced its spring and summer 2019 offerings. The Moscato and Rosé return in 250 ml format, along with an exciting new blend called Patriot. Patriot is described as a regional take on an Alsatian blend, composed of Traminette, Cayuga, and Muscat.

Can Do also introduced its new slogan "Enjoy with a life well lived." Its packaging, size, and life affirming motto is in line with what scholars perceive to be the crucial growth factor for brands in the canned wine market.

According to Robert Williams, Jr., PhD., Marketing Professor at Susquehanna University, and his landmark report 2019 Wine-In-Can Market Implications , consumers are embracing the format for the following reasons: "convenience, occasion expansion, sustainability/cost savings, quality, portion control and variety, and visual image/branding."

At a recent conference sponsored by Cornell University, Missick discussed canned wines before a crowded room. He noted, "We went back to the winemaking drawing board for the 2018 vintage. These wines were crafted for our Can Do brand, essentially for cans and kegs." Some of these decisions Missick described, pertained to SO2, CO2, alcohol, and residual sugar management. He also emphasized use of the region's hybrid varietals, which he noted, "was a great idea in a difficult vintage like 2018," as they produced a balanced, clean crop.

Can Do will produce more than 4,000 cases this year, and the brand's focus on its blends moving forward, assures that grape supply will not be an issue as it grows. "We're introducing the beauty of these abundantly planted hybrid varietals, and I'm proud to be able to help growers who may have experienced a glut of such varietals in the past."

Can Do is produced by Bellangelo on the West side of Seneca Lake in New York's Finger Lakes AVA. The brands are currently represented by Wright Beverage Distributing in Rochester, NY, and Luxowine in Puerto Rico, and are seeking strategic partnerships throughout the U.S.

