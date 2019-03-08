FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com Offers Free Shipping on All Online Irish Whiskey Purchases Shipped to Stores Through March 13

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com will offer free shipping to any FW&GS store for all orders of Irish whiskey placed between midnight on Friday, March 8, and 11:59 PM on Wednesday, March 13.

FWGS.com offers customers an extensive product selection, as well as the convenience of delivery directly to homes, businesses, and FW&GS stores. Orders must be placed by March 12 to guarantee delivery in time for St. Patrick's Day, March 17.

There is no minimum purchase requirement to be eligible for free shipping to stores; however, additional items that are not Irish whiskey, but are purchased as part of the same order, will be subject to standard shipping charges. Free shipping does not apply to orders shipped to home, Special Order items, Limited-Release Lottery items, Wine Club subscriptions, and licensee purchases. Offer applies to items currently in e-commerce inventory, while supplies last. All other terms and conditions for purchases made at FWGS.com apply.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide and licenses more than 20,000 beverage alcohol producers and retailers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

