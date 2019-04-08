FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com Offers 10 Percent Off 12 or More Bottles of Chairman's Products Through April 14

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com will offer 10 percent off Chairman's Selection®, Chairman's Advantage®, and Chairman's Spirits® product purchases of 12 bottles or more placed online between midnight on Monday, April 8, and 11:59 PM on Sunday, April 14.

FWGS.com offers customers an extensive product selection, as well as the convenience of delivery directly to homes, businesses, and Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores. The Chairman's programs feature hand-selected, highly rated wines and spirits, many of which are available at significant discounts from nationally quoted prices.

This online-only promotion requires a minimum purchase of 12 bottles from any of the Chairman's product categories. The 10 percent discount is applied before tax and shipping charges and excludes clearance and special order items, wine club subscriptions, and licensee purchases. Offer applies to items currently in e-commerce inventory only, while supplies last. All other terms and conditions for purchases made on FWGS.com apply.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide and licenses more than 20,000 beverage alcohol producers and retailers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.783.8864

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finewineandgoodspiritscom-offers-10-percent-off-12-or-more-bottles-of-chairmans-products-through-april-14-300826064.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board