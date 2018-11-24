FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com Celebrates Cyber Monday with 10 Percent Off E-Commerce Promotion

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Cyber Monday, reportedly the busiest online shopping day of the year, all products for sale online at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com will be 10 percent off between 12:00 AM and 11:59 PM Monday, Nov. 26.

FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com offers customers the convenience of delivery directly to their homes, businesses, or to Fine Wine & Good Spirits store locations of their choice. The site offers one flat delivery fee for up to three bottles – $7 for delivery to a store and $14 for delivery to a non-store address in Pennsylvania.

The 10 percent discount is applied before tax and shipping charges and excludes Special Order items, Limited-Release Lottery items, Wine Club subscriptions, and licensee purchases. Offer applies to items currently in e-commerce inventory, while supplies last. All other terms and conditions for purchases made on FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com apply.

The FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com fulfillment center recently moved from a 4,000 square foot facility in the Lehigh Valley to a nearly 30,000 square foot facility in Montgomery County. The larger warehouse allowed the PLCB to expand its online offerings to include about 5,300 items, including its most popular items found in stores across Pennsylvania, as well as hundreds of luxury and Chairman's Selection® items.

The relocation of the e-commerce fulfillment center precedes a major redesign of FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com expected to be introduced in 2019. The new and improved website will be mobile-friendly and include streamlined navigation and other functionality to greatly improve the customer experience online.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide and licenses more than 20,000 beverage alcohol producers and retailers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.783.8864

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finewineandgoodspiritscom-celebrates-cyber-monday-with-10-percent-off-e-commerce-promotion-300754284.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board