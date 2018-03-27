Fine Wine & Good Spirits to Welcome Robert Irvine to Camp Hill Premium Collection Store

World-class chef, fitness authority to sign bottles of Boardroom Spirits vodka on March 29

CAMP HILL, Pa., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board today announced that Robert Irvine, world-class chef, fitness authority, author, and philanthropist, will sign pre-purchased bottles of Boardroom Spirits vodkas at 5:00 PM Thursday, March 29, at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store, Capital City Mall, 3725 Capital City Mall Dr., Camp Hill, Cumberland County.

Irvine is best-known for his extreme cooking Food Network challenge shows "Dinner: Impossible," which ran for seven seasons and more than 100 episodes, and "Restaurant: Impossible," which ran for 13 seasons and 160 episodes, including several episodes featuring Pennsylvania restaurants. Irvine has also hosted or appeared on Food Network shows including "Worst Cooks in America," "Next Iron Chef," and "Food Network Star," as well as on shows on ABC.

He authored three books focused on cooking and healthy living, and he is working on an as-yet untitled fourth book. In May 2016, Irvine launched a free digital magazine (www.RobertIrvineMagazine.com) focusing on healthy recipes, fitness advice, and motivation for success in all areas of life. A strong supporter of veterans, Irvine founded The Robert Irvine Foundation in 2014 to support veteran causes. A portion of the proceeds from pre-packaged food business Robert Irvine Foods goes directly to the foundation, which supports the USO, Valor Service Dogs, the Gary Sinise Foundation, and the American Veterans Center. Irvine attends troop rallies held by the Gary Sinise Foundation and tours regularly with the USO.

Irvine discovered Boardroom Spirits at a charity fundraiser in Philadelphia two years ago and fell in love with the quality of the product and the brand. He is now a co-owner of the company. Fine Wine & Good Spirits customers 21 years of age and older can sample the following spirits between 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M.:

Boardroom Vodka (Code 1835), $19.99

Boardroom FRESH Citrus Vodka (Code 2146), $24.99

Boardroom FRESH Cranberry Vodka (Code 2147), $24.99

Boardroom FRESH Ginger Vodka (Code 2148), $26.99

WHAT: Robert Irvine to sign pre-purchased bottles of Boardroom Spirits

WHEN: Thursday, March 29, 5:00 PM

WHERE: Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection, Capital City Mall, 3725 Capital City Mall Dr., Camp Hill, PA 17011

