Fine Wine & Good Spirits to Host Winemaker, Tasting at Lemoyne Premium Collection Store

March 21 event to feature James MacPhail from The Calling

LEMOYNE, Pa., March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection store at West Shore Plaza Shopping Center, 1200 Market St., Lemoyne, Cumberland County, will host a special wine tasting with The Calling Associate Winemaker James MacPhail from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, March 21.

The Calling is an artisanal Sonoma County fine wine brand that produces exceptional wines, highly regarded by the press with critical acclaim and beloved by consumers. MacPhail has deep roots in Sonoma and a long history of success producing high-quality, premium wine. He specializes in Pinot Noir sourced from the Sonoma Coast and Anderson Valley. Since 2002, MacPhail has produced more than 100 different Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays with 90+ point scores, making him one of only a few members of the 90+/90+ Club in Sonoma County.

MacPhail will offer samples of the following scotches to those 21 years of age and older:

The Calling Pinot Noir Sunny View Vineyard 2014 (Code 49304) – $59.99

The Calling Pinot Noir Patriarch Vineyard 2014 (Code 49303) – $69.99

The Calling Chardonnay Sullivan Valley Vineyard Dutton Ranch 2014 (Code 49305) – $49.99

The Calling Cabernet Sauvignon Alexander Valley 2014 (Code 49143) – $29.99

He will also sign pre-purchased bottles, answer customers' questions, and share stories, history, and interesting facts about his company's products.

