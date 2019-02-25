Fine Wine & Good Spirits to Host Whiskey Tasting, Master Distiller at Philadelphia Premium Collection

February 27 event to feature Stranahan's Rob Dietrich



PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 1112 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, will host a special whiskey tasting with Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey Master Distiller Rob Dietrich, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Founded by distilling legend Jess Graber in 2004, Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey is the maker of small-batch American single malt whiskies. As the company's head distiller, Rob Dietrich is responsible for every aspect of production and dedicated to maintaining the company's original recipe and handcrafted, artisanal approach to distillation. Dietrich regularly travels the country to promote and spearhead awareness of the evolving American single malt category and Stranahan's rich history. Prior to joining Stranahan's, Dietrich worked in the music industry with Bill Graham Presents and as a freelance agent for venues including Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and The Fillmore in San Francisco.

Dietrich will offer samples of the following whiskies to those 21 years of age and older:

Stranahan's Whiskey (Code 49020) – $49.99

Stranahan's Whiskey specially selected by Fine Wine & Good Spirits Rackhouse 1 (Code 76891) – $59.99

Stranahan's Single Malt Whiskey Sherry Cask (Code 76890) – $69.99

Stranahan's Whiskey Diamond Peak (Online only; Code 37598) – $69.99

He will also answer customers' questions and share history and interesting facts about his company's products.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

