Fine Wine & Good Spirits to Host Whiskey Peddler, Tasting at Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, Premium Collection Store

March 3 event to feature Charlie Garrison from Garrison Brothers Distillery

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection store at 5956 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, will host a special whiskey tasting with Charlie Garrison from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Saturday, March 3.

Garrison Brothers, home of the first and oldest legal whiskey distillery in Texas, is well-known for producing some of the most highly sought whiskies in the country. Soon after his brother opened the distillery in their home state, the writing was on the wall for Charlie Garrison, who joined the business full-time in 2013. Since then, Garrison Brothers Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey has expanded from Texas to 25 states and has plans for continued growth.

Garrison will offer samples of Garrison Brothers Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey (Code 36966), which sells for $84.99 per 750 mL bottle, to those 21 years of age and older.

He will also share information about his company's products, answer questions, and sign pre-purchased bottles.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.783.8864

