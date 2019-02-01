Fine Wine & Good Spirits to Host Whiskey Maker, Special Tastings in Southeastern Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will host a special tasting and bottle-signing featuring Lewis Clyde (LC) May, whiskey advocate and educator for Clyde May's Whiskey, at two Philadelphia-area Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection locations in early February.

As the U.S. ambassador for Conecuh Spirits, LC May serves as the third-generation spokesman and brand steward for Clyde May's Alabama Style Whiskey, a brand established by his grandfather Clyde May in 1946. Recognized as the Official State Spirit of Alabama, Clyde May's whiskey is a highly regarded tradition steeped in a legacy of dedication and hard work.

On Tuesday, Feb. 5, May will be at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection, 180 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

On Thursday, Feb. 7, May will be at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection, 1839 E. Ridge Pike, Royersford, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

At both events, complimentary in-store tastings of the following products will be available for customers 21 years of age and older:

Clyde May's Bourbon (750mL; Code 1537) – $39.99

Clyde May's Whiskey (750mL; Code 31328) – $33.99

May will also sign pre-purchased bottles, answer customers' questions, and share stories, history, and interesting facts about his family brand's legacy.

