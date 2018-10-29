Fine Wine & Good Spirits to Host 'Mr. Wonderful' Kevin O'Leary from TV's 'Shark Tank' at Ardmore Premium Collection

ARDMORE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at Ardmore Shopping Center, 62 Greenfield Ave., Ardmore, will host a bottle signing featuring TV's "Shark Tank" entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary at 4:30 PM Thursday, Nov. 1.

O'Leary is the chairman of O'Leary Funds, a Canadian mutual fund company with $1 billion under management, and the chairman of O'Shares Investments. He is also the founder and chief sommelier of O'Leary Fine Wines, an award-winning wine label, as well as a member of Boston's 107-year-old Hamilton Trust. Perhaps best known as "Mr. Wonderful" (for his frank, unflinching business advice) on ABC TV's "Shark Tank," O'Leary is a regular contributor on ABC, CNBC and CTV, and a bestselling author of two books. Over the years, O'Leary has founded, co-founded, and invested in numerous companies, becoming one of the world's best-known entrepreneurs and investors.

O'Leary was first introduced to wine by his stepfather and never looked back. One of few people to have the opportunity to drink first-growth Bordeaux and Burgundy from the casks stored in the deep, dark caves of their original vineyards, he also visited almost every vintner in the Napa and Sonoma valleys of California, sampling their spectacular wines, and tried the vintages of Cyprus, North Africa, and many other great wine-producing regions, all while standing among their vines. O'Leary Fine Wines was founded to help give Americans access to amazing wine at an accessible price.

O'Leary will offer samples Kevin O'Leary Fine Wines Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley (Code 0232 - $26.99) to those 21 years of age and older. He will also sign pre-purchased bottles, answer customers' questions, and share stories, history, and interesting facts about his wine.

WHAT: Kevin O'Leary to sign bottles of Kevin O'Leary Fine Wines

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 1, 4:30 PM

WHERE: Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection, Ardmore Shopping Center, 62 Greenfield Ave., Ardmore PA 19003

