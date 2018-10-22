Fine Wine & Good Spirits to Host Four Roses Senior Brand Ambassador at Philadelphia Premium Collection

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 2040 Market St., Philadelphia, will host a special tasting and bottle signing featuring three bourbons poured and discussed by Four Roses distillery Senior Brand Ambassador Al Young from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Wednesday, Oct. 24.

Young has a wealth of bourbon industry knowledge and experience that spans five decades. On June 5, 2017, he celebrated his 50th anniversary working for Four Roses. He was inducted into the prestigious Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame in 2011. In 2015, he was inducted into the Whiskey Magazine Hall of Fame and was honored as Highly Commended American Whiskey Ambassador of the Year by Whiskey Magazine's Icons of Whiskey. Young also serves as resident historian for Four Roses, tasked with preserving the Four Roses history and archives. In 2010, he wrote a book about the history of Four Roses titled Four Roses: The Return of a Whiskey Legend. Young began his career in the distilling industry in 1967 in the Quality Department of Joseph E. Seagram & Sons, Inc. (which later became Four Roses). Young was distillery manager for 17 years and was named brand ambassador in 2007.

Young will offer samples of the following bourbons to those 21 years of age and older:

Four Roses Bourbon (Code 3225) – $20.99

Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon (Code 7803) – $29.99

Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon (Code 10880) – $41.99

Young will also sign pre-purchased bottles, answer customers' questions, and share stories, history, and interesting facts about his wines.

