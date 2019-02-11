Fine Wine & Good Spirits to Host Cocktail-Making Demonstration, Tasting at Ardmore Premium Collection

ARDMORE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at Ardmore Shopping Center, 62 Greenfield Ave., will host a special cocktail-making demonstration and tasting featuring Belvedere Vodka national brand ambassador Brian Stewart from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Before joining Belvedere, Stewart served as a portfolio mixologist for the Strategic Group and worked as lead bartender and manager for some of Los Angeles' most prestigious restaurant groups. Ranked as one of the top five mixologists in L.A., Stewart won two national cocktail competitions, Bols National and the May Mix Off.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Stewart will demonstrate how to mix February's Cocktail of the Month, Berry Bubbly, and offer attendees 21 years of age and older the opportunity to sample it and the following products:

Belvedere Vodka (1.75 L; Code 7876) – $46.99 (save $5)

Chandon Rosé (Code 6701) – $17.99 (save $2)

Chandon Brut (Code 7878) – $17.99 (save $2)

