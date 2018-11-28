PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will host "The Captain" of Captain Morgan Rum at two Pittsburgh Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection locations this Friday and Saturday. The Captain will meet with fans and sign purchased bottles of Captain Morgan products.

"The Captain" is based on 17th Century Welsh privateer Sir Henry Morgan. His character has since come to symbolize the fun spirit of Captain Morgan products.

On Friday, Nov. 30, The Captain will be at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection, 5956 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

On Saturday, Dec. 1, The Captain will be at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection, Robinson Plaza Town Centre, 1850 Park Manor Blvd., Pittsburgh, from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.

At both events, complimentary in-store tastings of select Captain Morgan products will be available for customers 21 years of age and older. Products available for purchase and autograph include the following:

Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum (750mL; Code 8865) – $14.99 (save $3)

Captain Morgan White Rum (750mL; Code 7422) – $15.99

Captain Morgan White Rum (1.75L; Code 7426) – $19.99 (save $2)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fine-wine--good-spirits-to-host-the-captain-of-captain-morgan-rum-in-pittsburgh-300756860.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board