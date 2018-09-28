Fine Wine & Good Spirits to Host Australian Winemaker, Penn State Graduate at State College Premium Collection

September 28 event to feature Tim Hower from Two Hands Wines

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 1682 N. Atherton St., State College, will host a special tasting and bottle signing featuring four premium wines poured and discussed by Two Hands Wines director and proprietor Tim Hower from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Friday, Sept. 28.

Tim Hower, a native of Pennsylvania and graduate of Penn State, lived in Denver, Colo., where he had an extensive career in the oil and gas industry. That work took him to South Australia and exposed him to the Barossa Valley and its wine producers. He acquired a number of high-quality vineyards through the region and supplied fruit to Two Hands Wines. In February 2015, Hower cemented his relationship with Two Hands and is now director and proprietor of this highly regarded vineyard estate in the Barossa Valley.

Hower will offer samples of the following wines to those 21 years of age and older:

Two Hands Holy Grail Shiraz Single Vineyard Seppeltsfield 2015 (Code 17577) - $119.99 (save $10)

Two Hands Bella's Garden Shiraz Barossa Valley 2015 (Code 74781) – $54.99 (save $5)

Two Hands Hopes and Dreams Red Blend Barossa Valley 2016 (Code 44811) – $24.99 (save $5)

Two Hands Sexy Beast Cabernet Sauvignon McLaren Vale 2016 (Code 74292) – $24.99 (save $5)

Hower will also sign pre-purchased bottles, answer customers' questions, and share stories, history, and interesting facts about his wines.

