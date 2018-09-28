Financial Education Benefits Center: Drink Up on National Coffee Day

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- September 29th is National Coffee Day, celebrating that drink that the majority of the workforce craves. Many people feel their day can't start until they've had their first cup of the stuff. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, says that there's definitely time to celebrate this fun mini-holiday, but as with everything, to not go overboard with coffee consumption.

Coffee has been debated for years about whether or not it's okay to drink. Like most things, the answer is coffee is fine, even good for personal health, in small quantities. It's when people start drinking several cups in short periods of time that it can become an issue. "Binging on anything has a high likelihood of having negative side effects, and that's why balance and moderation are so important," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC.

Too much coffee can lead to raised stress levels, increased anxiety, stomachaches, headaches, and in extreme cases, hallucinations. But coffee has a lot of benefits when used in moderation unless it's mixed with too much extra stuff like sugar and creamer. There are whole lists of medical benefits for coffee drinkers, such as reduced rates of heart attack, lower risks of diabetes, prevention of retinal damage, and many more.

So if someone is inclined to go out of their way to enjoy an extra special cup of coffee on this java-themed holiday, enjoy it responsibly. Maybe pair it with a special meal, or enjoy it while out and about on the way to a movie. FEBC offers select, everyday discounts to its members in an effort to make achieving financial and personal wellness more affordable, like on groceries, movie tickets, and other useful items. "Taking some time for yourself is important, even if it's just for a cup of coffee. If you're having a cup, sit back, relax, and enjoy the moment, even if just for a little bit," said Martinez.

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

Financial Education Benefits Center Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Financial Education Benefits Center, please contact:

Financial Education Benefits Center

2010 Crow Canyon Place Ste. 100 San Ramon, CA 94583

1-800-953-1388

info@febcp.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

Related Links

Financial Education Benefits Center

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-education-benefits-center-drink-up-on-national-coffee-day-300720717.html

SOURCE Financial Education Benefits Center