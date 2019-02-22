Finally, Alphas have an innovative pre-workout that lives up to its promise

Bodybuilders and performance athletes live to crush personal goals, and ProSupps® serves up a product that can give them an undeniable edge--Meet ProSupps® My Hyde® ICON



FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet Mr. Hyde® ICON, ProSupps® first entry into the super-premium, complete, (or all in one), performance-based pre-workout, developed for people who invest time in the gym. This innovative, unique and science led formula, is packed with eight trademarked and patented premium ingredients, that will deliver a soul crushing workout experience that will increase athletes' strength, power, energy, endurance, pumps, focus, performance, thermogenesis and recovery. Mr. Hyde® ICON is perfect for anyone looking for an undeniable edge in the gym.

"Mr. HYDE® ICON is so much more than just a pre-workout. It's the personal best you haven't been able to achieve, until now. We built this product to deliver a complete training experience that makes the next workout better than the last," says TJ. Humphreys, ProSupps® Founder.

Mr Hyde® ICON formula has been built with Nitrosigine®, NSK-SD®40 and CAPROS®, to support elevated nitric oxide levels for increased pumps and blood flow, while boosting nitric oxide levels and nutrient delivery. These ingredients, combined with Peak02®, that promotes recovery and increased oxygen uptake, elevATP®, that supports peak strength & power output, Dynamine® and TeaCrine® for intense, rapid energy & improved mood/training motivation and CaloriBurn GP™, which promotes elevated thermogenesis – delivers a truly one of a kind pre-workout experience.

Mr. Hyde® ICON has 0 sugar, 0 carbs, is gluten free, and comes in three flavors, Athena - Mango Citrus Warfare, Poseidon - Blueberry Lemon Wrath, Zeus - Raspberry Lime Thunder. The product will be available for presale from Vitamin Shoppe March 4th, in-store April 7th, and will be available nationwide May 7th.

About US

Frisco. TX. ProSupps® is a leading sports nutrition brand, delivering innovative, quality, performance-based products to bodybuilders, athletes and fitness fanatics everywhere. Though widely known for their massively popular Mr. Hyde® and Dr Jekyll® pre-workout products, ProSupps® product portfolio also includes a full range of intra, post workout and diet and weight management products. Today, ProSupps® exists to unleash the Alpha in every athlete. For more information or to find a store that carries ProSupps® visit (www.prosupps.com).

Priscila Prunella

Senior Director of Marketing

pri@prosupps.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finally-alphas-have-an-innovative-pre-workout-that-lives-up-to-its-promise-300800223.html

SOURCE ProSupps USA