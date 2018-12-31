FiltersFast.com Announces Plans to Increase Donations to Charity Partner

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FiltersFast.com has announced that beginning in early 2019, they will be donating a portion of every FiltersFast.com brand refrigerator filter sale to their charity partner, Wine To Water. Wine To Water, a water charity located in Boone, NC is known for its founder, CNN Hero Finalist Doc Hendley, and their work in providing clean water to people all over the world.

In 2011, FiltersFast.com partnered with Wine To Water and created The W3 Project, with one mission in mind: To end the global water crisis. Since that time, FiltersFast.com has been able to donate over $20,000 dollars through both company and customer donations. FiltersFast.com takes care of all administration fees so that each dollar donated is given directly to Wine To Water.

FilterFast.com gives each customer the opportunity to donate to The W3 Project at checkout. This groundbreaking announcement allows FiltersFast.com customers to make an even greater impact.

"A portion of the proceeds from refrigerator filter sales will be donated to our charity partner, Wine To Water."

-Dee Ray, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Clean and filtered water is essential to life, so FiltersFast.com cannot express the importance of changing filters regularly. FiltersFast.com also believes that everyone around the world should have access to clean, life-giving water, and that is why the company is constantly looking for more ways to help end the global water crisis.

Want to help? Check out www.filtersfast.com/w3 for more information.

