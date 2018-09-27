FiftyFifty Brewing Co., Named 'Brewery Group of the Year' at the Great American Beer Festival®

-- Truckee brewery honored as the top Brewery Group in America-- FiftyFifty Brewing Co. opens global production facility, serving over 13 countries-- Local entrepreneurs build global brand from Truckee/Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FiftyFifty Brewing Co. was named Brewery Group of the Year at the 2018 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition.

Presented by the Brewers Association, GABF is the largest commercial beer competition in the world. The top three winners in the competition's 102 beer-style categories were announced September 22 at the awards ceremony in Denver, Colorado. In addition to a Gold (in the German-Style Wheat Ale category) and two Bronze medals (in the Wood- and Barrel-Aged Strong Stout, and Specialty Beer categories), FiftyFifty Brewing Co. emerged with the highest accolade a production brewery can achieve in an American based competition: Brewery Group of the Year. The 2018 GABF competition winners were selected by an international panel of 293 expert judges from 8,496 entries, received from 2,404 U.S. breweries.

Co-founder and CEO Andy Barr commented on the results: "When we left our corporate jobs in 2007, we believed we could find balance for ourselves by making world class beer, and creating a world class business, right here in Truckee."

Founded in 2007 in Truckee California, FiftyFifty Brewing Co. has pioneered beer for over a decade and recently celebrated the opening of a new Global Production Facility near downtown Truckee. "When we started, we anchored on our belief that if it tastes good, it is good" said co-founder and CXO Alicia Barr. "We continue to make quality our top priority and while our team is always looking for ways to innovate across the process, in the end, taste is all that matters."

Andy Barr added, "It's amazing to look back now, eleven years later and see over 100 employees, a new state of the art facility and now this award from GABF. We couldn't be more honored on behalf of our team, and the businesses we're building. We intend to use this as motivation to continue to deliver amazing beers to our local and global community."

ABOUT FIFTYFIFTY BREWING COMPANY

Founded in 2007 in Truckee, California, FiftyFifty Brewing Co. is an authentic mountain town brewery and pub that creates extraordinary beers. FiftyFifty's mission is to provide the highest quality beer-centric experience while making their community, and the world, a better place. FiftyFifty currently offers its award winning beers in 20 states and 13 countries and thrives on experimenting with unique flavor combinations to create new experiences for the local and global community.

