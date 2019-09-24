FiftyFifty Brewing Awarded Four Medals At California Craft Brewers Cup

- FiftyFifty recognized second overall among best craft beers in California at CCBC- FiftyFifty beer 'Alterior Motives' takes gold in CA Common category at California Craft Brewers Cup

TRUCKEE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FiftyFifty Brewing Co. was awarded four medals (Gold, Silver x 2 and Bronze) in four separate categories of the inaugural California Craft Brewers Cup (CCBC). This medal tally placed FiftyFifty Brewing 2nd among the 194 independent craft breweries that took part. The competition, a partnership with the Brewers Guilds of California and the California Craft Brewers Association (CCBA) recognizes the best craft beers in the state of California.

FiftyFifty Brewing, who earned the title of 2018 Brewery Group of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival, was recognized in the four categories for a variety of beers with 'Alterior Motives' taking Gold in the CA Common category. Founded in 2007, FiftyFifty Brewing is based in Truckee, California, and has been making award-winning beer since its first offering in 2008.

"While the awards themselves are rewarding for our brew team, they're really a measure of consistent quality in which we take great pride. We're distributed in 25 states and 14 countries but California is our home which makes this award extra special," said Andy Bar, co-founder, and CEO.

"The California Craft Brewers Cup was created to showcase California craft brewers' immense talent and innovation," said California Craft Brewers Cup Competition Director, Mike Moore. "The awarded beers are truly of the highest caliber and showcase the talent and dedication of the breweries that made them."

Winning beers were determined by a panel of more than 80 expert judges, who placed the winning beers in 61 categories. The winning breweries were announced at the CCBC awards ceremony in Long Beach, California on September 12, during the 2019 California Craft Beer Summit.

For a full list of winners and additional competition information, visit www.ccbc.beer .

For interview inquiries, high-resolution photos or video content from FiftyFifty Brewing Co., visit www.truckeecraftventures.com .

About FiftyFifty Brewing Co.

Founded in 2007 in Truckee, California, FiftyFifty Brewing Co. is an authentic mountain town brewery and pub that creates extraordinary beers. FiftyFifty's mission is to provide the highest quality beer-centric experience while making their community, and the world, a better place. FiftyFifty currently offers its award-winning beers in 25 states and 14 countries and thrives on experimenting with unique flavor combinations to create new experiences for the local and global community. Notably, FiftyFifty won "Brewery Group of the Year" at the 2018 Great American Beer Festival. Best known around the world for its Eclipse Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout, the brewery is also widely praised for its other styles including Donner Party Porter, West Coast Haze and TRK, with new styles being tested every month. FiftyFifty continues to surprise experts and aficionados with innovative new offerings for their global and local customers.

