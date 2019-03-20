Fever-Tree, the World's Leading Premium Mixers, Launches Three New Ginger Expressions Ideal for Mixing with All Spirits, from Gin to Whiskey

Smoky Ginger Ale, Spiced Orange Ginger Ale and Refreshingly Light Ginger Ale to Debut in Spring 2019



BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fever-Tree, the world's leading producer of premium mixers, today announces the launch of Smoky Ginger Ale, Spiced Orange Ginger Ale and a Refreshingly Light version of its Premium Ginger Ale. With a focus on taste and quality that pioneered the premium mixer category and helped lead the renaissance of tonic, Fever-Tree is set to once again bring about a liquid paradigm shift.

Fever-Tree's new ginger range exemplifies the same expertise that created its game-changing specialty tonics and perfectly complements all spirits, including gin, mezcal, vodka, whiskey, rum, brandy, as well as liqueurs and vermouths. The expressions will be available nationwide in some of the world's most iconic bar and restaurant venues, including Bar Sardine, PDT, Saxon + Parole and RedFarm in New York City and The Anderson in Miami. It will also be sold at select specialty retailers, as well as on ReserveBar.com (SRP $5.99/200 ml 4-pack) in Spring 2019.

Like the existing ginger expressions, Smoky Ginger Ale, Spiced Orange Ginger Ale and Refreshingly Light Ginger Ale have been expertly created using a unique blend of Fever-Tree's three signature gingers. Sourced from Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Cochin (India), the variety of gingers add an incredible freshness and aroma required to complement the large variation of flavors found in the finest spirits.

Fever-Tree Smoky Ginger Ale

Adds smoked applewood and subtle citrus to the signature ginger blend. Through PureSmoke technology, applewood water imparts a delicate, complex sweetness. Certified Non-GMO, Fever-Tree Smoky Ginger Ale incorporates naturally-sourced ingredients with no artificial sweeteners. The unique mixer complements the complex flavor notes of a variety of whisk(e)y and rum styles, while bringing a dynamic twist to any drink.

Pairing Suggestion:

4 parts Fever-Tree Smoky Ginger Ale

2 Parts Plantation Pineapple Rum

Garnish with charred pineapple wedge.

Fever-Tree Spiced Orange Ginger Ale

This expression combines ginger, citrus from cold-pressed South African clementines and spice from Sri Lankan steam-distilled cinnamon. Certified Non-GMO, Fever-Tree Spice Orange Ginger Ale is gluten-free and incorporates naturally-sourced ingredients with no artificial sweeteners. It has been crafted to complement the rich, full-bodied flavors found in the finest aged spirits, in particular Cognacs and rums, while delightfully refreshing when paired with an apéritif-style liquor.

Pairing Suggestion:

4 parts Fever-Tree Spiced Orange Ginger Ale

2 parts Lillet Blanc

Garnish with a juicy orange wedge.

Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Ginger Ale

Reducing calories by 47% without compromising on taste, Fever-Tree blends fruit sugars with the same gingers used in the brand's regular range to provide consumers with the greatest possible choices. This is the third expression of the Refreshingly Light line, joining lighter versions of Fever-Tree Ginger Beer and Fever-Tree Indian Tonic.

Pairing Suggestion:

4 parts Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Ginger Ale

2 parts Espolón Blanco Tequila

Garnish with lemon horse's neck peel.

Fever-Tree Ginger Pairing Wheel

To round out the launch, Fever-Tree concurrently unveils its Fever-Tree Ginger Pairing Wheel inspired by the company's groundbreaking pairing wheel for its range of tonics. The new wheel skillfully navigates through the nuances of flavors and dynamism of a wide array of premium spirits pairings. It will serve as creative in a new national campaign and will be available online for reference.

Fever-Tree USA CEO Charles Gibb said:

"We see enormous opportunity for the Fever-Tree ginger range. Ginger ale represents more than half of the mixer category and is a $1.1 billion market. Moreover, our selection of three different gingers from three diverse regions ensures that we deliver an authentic, dynamic and real ginger taste on the palate."

"Our ginger expressions pair exceptionally well with whisk(e)y, as well as other aged spirits, such as Cognac, brandy and rum. These exciting and dynamic spirits categories are enjoying fantastic growth. They deserve the right mixer to complement their diverse flavor profiles, because 'If 3/4 of your drink is the mixer, mix with the best.' After all, the craftsmanship of an exceptional spirit deserves the most delicious mixer!"

Fever-Tree USA Marketing Director Amanda Stackman said:

"Fever-Tree revolutionized the tonic category by largely focusing on gin, which accounts for only 6% of spirits sales. With dark spirits now accounting for 60% of premium sales, we see unlimited potential for our gingers to really have an outsized impact."

About Fever-Tree:

Founded in 2005, Fever-Tree is the leading premium line of carbonated mixers. It procures the world's finest ingredients from natural sources, including quinine from the Democratic Republic of Congo, ginger from Ivory Coast, India and Nigeria, and lemons from the slopes of Mount Etna, Sicily.

The Fever-Tree range is designed to complement and enhance a wide array of premium spirits and with its high quality and naturally sourced ingredients is the perfect accompaniment to any drinking occasion. Unlike most mixers on the market today, which contain high fructose corn syrup, saccharin or aspartame, Fever-Tree products contain no artificial sweeteners or flavorings, restoring taste and quality to the category.

Since its launch, Fever-Tree has collected a vast number of awards, including the Best Selling & Top Trending Tonic Water for five consecutive years by Drinks International's surveys of the World's Best Bars.

In the U.S., Fever-Tree's portfolio includes 15 mixers, comprising tonics, ginger ales and ginger beers that are available at leading retailers, bars and restaurants across the country.

For more information, please visit www.fever-tree.com , email us at USA@Fever-Tree.com, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fevertreemixers/ and follow us on Twitter at @FeverTreeMixers , and on Instagram at @FeverTreeMixers_USA .

