Fever-Tree, the World's #1 Premium Mixer Brand, Launches Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit, Only 30 Calories and Optimized for Palomas and Spritzes, in Spring 2020

Company's First Mixer Developed Specifically for the U.S. Market; Made with Real Juice, Including Juice from Florida Pink Grapefruits

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fever-Tree, the world's leading producer of premium mixers, including tonics and gingers, today announces the Spring 2020 launch of Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit, its first mixer developed specifically for the American consumer. Celebrating real juice, including juice from handpicked Florida pink grapefruits, Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit, which is rolling out nationally, uses naturally sourced ingredients and is ideal for tequila-powered Palomas, vodka-driven Spritzes, as well as on its own as a zero-ABV refresher ($4.99/6.8 fl. oz. 4-pack).

Made using the same expertise used to craft its award-winning tonics and gingers, Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit expands the company's Spritz segment of its business. The company is emerging as a formidable mixer brand overall, offering a comprehensive range to uplift any drinking occasion.

Only 30 Calories Per 6.8 Fl. Oz. Bottle

Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit contains no artificial colors or artificial sweeteners. Made with naturally sourced ingredients, including fruit sugars, a 6.8 fl. oz. bottle has only 30 calories. It enables bartenders and those at home to create sophisticated, yet simple Spritz serves for increasingly health-conscious consumers.

Explosive Growth of Premium Tequila and an Elevated Paloma

Fever-Tree observed the dramatic growth of the premium+ tequila category, up 14% from 2018 over 2017, according to IWSR, and described by DISCUS as the fastest growing premium segment. The concurrent surging popularity of the Paloma, the spirit's simple serve highball, presented a unique opening.

Tasting Notes on Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit

On the nose, Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit has an impressive upfront burst of fresh grapefruit, carefully balanced with soft pink grapefruit floral aromatic notes. Fever-Tree uses naturally sourced ingredients to achieve the perfectly balanced, bitter-yet-sweet flavor with fresh and floral notes, showcasing the very best that the pink grapefruit has to offer. Perfect levels of carbonation and a recipe which includes real juice content provide a peerless rounded base to complement the best premium tequilas, mezcals, vodkas and more.

Florida, Nature's Own Paradise for Perfect Pink Grapefruits

To create Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit, the company identified the ideal foundation: pink grapefruits from Florida. These are known worldwide as a representation of the perfect pink grapefruit. The state's copious amounts of year-round sun combine harmoniously with optimal amounts of precipitation and the best soil for irrigation, allowing grapefruits grown in this region to develop the gold standard bitter-to-sweet ratio.

Debuting at Fine Retailers, E-Retailers and Grocers Across the U.S.

Today, Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit is distributed nationally from coast to coast. It can be ordered for delivery from retailers and e-retailer partners, including Amazon, ReserveBar, Target, Total Wine, and grocers, such as Publix. It will also roll out to top bars, restaurants and hotels in the coming months. Fever-Tree will also be featuring top bartenders on its social platforms demonstrating easy-to-make cocktails live from their home bars.

Simple Sensational Serves, Upgraded

Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit follows the company's strategy of creating "sensational simple serves" that consist of a spirit, mixer and garnish. Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit perfectly complements spirits and captures the essence of easy-to-make Palomas and Spritzes.

Sparkling Paloma

3 parts Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit

1 part Altos Tequila

Add tequila to a highball glass, add ice and top with Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit. Garnish with a juicy pink grapefruit wedge.

Signature Pink Spritz

3 parts Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit

1 part Grey Goose Vodka

Add vodka to a highball glass, add ice and top with Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit. Garnish with thin grapefruit slices and a sprig of rosemary.

A New Fever-Tree Mixer Pairing Wheel

Fever-Tree concurrently unveils its new Fever-Tree Mixer Pairing Wheel with Sparkling Pink Grapefruit rounding out its celebration of four popular drink occasions satisfied by its range of mixers: Tonics, Ginger Ales, Ginger Beers and Sodas. Fever-Tree initially found great success with its Tonics and their unparalleled ability to pair with gin. Today, its mixers have been carefully crafted to complement the varied flavors of a wide range of spirits. The new wheel divides drinks into four types, including Spritzes, Spanish Tonicas, Mules and Ginger Highballs and encourages the simple philosophy of premium mixer, premium spirit and elevated garnish to create versatile, refreshing cocktails extending from low- to full-strength ABV pairings. It will serve as the basis of trade marketing, both in trade publications as well as in-store promotions in local, as well as national retailers.

Fever-Tree North American CEO Charles Gibb says:

"Americans love grapefruit and with the huge growth of the premium tequila market, we felt that the time was right to create a delicious and refreshing Margarita alternative. With spring and summer, palates will migrate to refreshing mixed drinks, like the Paloma and every imaginable kind of Spritz. Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit offers an easy and immediate upgrade of this drinking occasion."

Fever-Tree USA Marketing Director Amanda Stackman says:

"We created a perfectly balanced grapefruit mixer that showcases the incomparable taste and aroma of pink grapefruit. The underlying sweetness is offset by sharply tart and tangy notes, which are knitted together via a floral essence. It very much expands the range of occasions for Fever-Tree and delivers on our brand's proposition, 'If 3/4 of your drink is the mixer, mix with the best.'"

About Fever-Tree:

Founded in 2005, Fever-Tree is the leading premium line of carbonated mixers. It procures the world's finest ingredients from across the globe, including quinine from the Democratic Republic of Congo, ginger from Ivory Coast, India and Nigeria, and lemons from Sicily.

The Fever-Tree range is designed to complement and enhance a wide array of premium spirits and with its high quality and naturally sourced ingredients is the perfect accompaniment to any drinking occasion.

Since its launch, Fever-Tree has collected a vast number of awards, including the Best Selling & Top Trending Tonic Water for six consecutive years by Drinks International's surveys of the World's Best Bars.

In the U.S., Fever-Tree's portfolio includes 18 mixers, comprising tonics, ginger ales and ginger beers that are available at leading retailers, bars and restaurants across the country.

