Ferris Coffee & Nut Co. To Expand Line Of Specialty Coffee With Nitrogen-Infused Cold Brew

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferris Coffee & Nut Co. is introducing a ready-to-drink cold brew coffee beverage. Exceeding the expectations and qualities of a classic iced coffee, Nitro Cold Brew Coffee boasts a delicious flavor and will be available in both cans and kegs. This product will launch April 2nd with a suggested retail price of $3.75 per can.

Coffee for this product is roasted to perfection, steeped in cold water, infused with nitrogen, and canned at Ferris Coffee & Nut Co. Ferris Nitro Cold Brew Coffee was crafted to be naturally chocolaty, nutty, heavy bodied and sweet. The ingredients are simple: Ferris coffee, sourced directly from Central and South America, and water. There are no added sweeteners, creamers, preservatives or flavorings. Nitrogen infusion provides a smooth and creamy mouthfeel to create an incredible craft beverage experience.

"Our coffee team has tested small batches of kegged and bottled cold brew in our own cafes since 2014, and the response has been tremendous," said Sam Mirto, Ferris Director of Coffee "Now, after many experiments, we've landed on a recipe that we are excited to share with the greater community."

Nitro Cold Brew will be available in a single can, a four pack of 12 oz. cans or 5-gallon keg – all offerings are 100% recyclable. "Efficiency and sustainability are strong priorities within our company," added Mirto. "The recyclable 5-gallon kegs will be a perfect option for many of our wholesale partners."

In addition, the cans provide a great coffee solution for open fridge displays. Nitro Cold Brew should be kept at, or below 40°F. This product provides a refreshing, ready-to-drink coffee solution for coffee drinkers anywhere.

For more information on Ferris Coffee & Nut and its Nitro Cold Brew, visit www.ferriscoffee.com.

About Ferris Coffee & Nut Co.

Ferris Coffee & Nut Co. is a 94-year-old family-owned and –operated specialty coffee and nut roaster located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Ferris works to build relationships that thrive through its products. The company is committed to the responsible sourcing of its products to promote sustainability at all levels of the supply chain. Ferris' roasting facility and headquarters are located at 227 Winter Ave NW. Find Ferris on Facebook and Twitter.

