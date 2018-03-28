Feeding America Food Banks Receive $30,000 In Milk Donations From California Dairy Families

California dairy families partner with Redwood Empire Food Bank to announce support for families affected by California wildfires, hurricanes in Florida and Texas

TRACY, Calif., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Milk is one of the most requested nutrition staples at Feeding America food banks, but facilities are only able to provide the equivalent of less than one gallon of milk per person each year. Today, the culmination of an effort by California's dairy families to generate awareness for communities in need affected by recent natural disasters comes to fruition with a $30,000 Feeding America check presentation at the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa, CA.

"On behalf of the Redwood Empire Food Bank and Feeding America food banks in Texas and Florida, we are happy to accept this check from the California Milk Advisory Board that represents 96,000 servings of milk for families in need affected by recent disasters," said David Goodman, Chief Executive Officer of the Redwood Empire Food Bank. "Providing wholesome, nutritious milk is important to our clients' health, particularly children and seniors who are often most vulnerable to hunger. These donations and the awareness they bring are critical, especially months after disasters when the true impact is felt."

The Redwood Empire Food Bank serves 82,000 clients each month, through their 12 innovative programs and with the help of 170 partners. Because of the Sonoma Complex Fire, the organization has provided enough additional food for 1,337,000 meals to 16,000 families at Station 3990 emergency food distribution sites throughout Sonoma County.

"The fires in California and hurricanes in Texas and Florida affected so many, including dairy farmers, their friends and neighbors," said John Talbot, CEO of the California Milk Advisory Board. "This donation – through the Great American Milk Drive – continues the tradition of farm families ensuring families in need have access to healthy food options like milk."

The Great American Milk Drive campaign – a partnership between Feeding America, milk companies and dairy farmers – seeks to secure nutrient-rich milk for hungry families. For as little as $5, people can donate online to the Great American Milk Drive at www.MilkLife.com/Give and provide a family in-need with one gallon of wholesome milk.

About the Redwood Empire Food Bank

The Redwood Empire Food Bank (REFB) is the largest hunger-relief organization serving north coastal California from Sonoma County to the Oregon border. Since 1987, the REFB has provided food and nourishment to those facing hunger, currently serving 82,000 children, families and seniors in Sonoma County, while striving to end hunger in our community. The REFB collaborates with local and regional partners to obtain and distribute 15.5 million pounds of food annually, the equivalent of more than 35,000 meals every day. Through more than 200 of our own direct service distributions and partnerships with 170 other hunger-relief organizations, we form a network of over 450 weekly and monthly distribution sites serving low-income residents in Sonoma, Lake, Del Norte, Mendocino and Humboldt counties. Visit www.refb.org or call (707) 523-7900 to learn more.

About the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB)

The California Milk Advisory Board (Real California Milk), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state's dairy farm families. With headquarters in Tracy, the CMAB is one of the largest agricultural marketing boards in the United States. The CMAB executes advertising, public relations, research and retail and foodservice promotional programs on behalf of California dairy products, including Real California Milk and Real California Cheese, throughout the U.S. and internationally. For more information and to connect with the CMAB through social media, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, like at Facebook, view videos at YouTube, follow at Twitter and Instagram, and pin at Pinterest.

