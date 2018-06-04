Feeding America® And The Great American Milk Drive Help Pour More Milk For Kids In Need This Summer

More than 22 million kids may lose regular access to milk's essential nutrients when school is out

CHICAGO, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- One out of two kids ages 9 and up fall short on calcium, vitamin D and potassium – essential nutrients they need to grow strong.1 And when school lets out for summer, that risk may be even greater for over 22 million kids who are served by free or reduced-price meal programs during the school year. For many kids in need, even basic staples like milk and the critical nutrients it provides are missing.

Milk is the top food source for calcium, vitamin D and potassium.2 That's why Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization – alongside America's dairy farmers and milk companies – is working to pour more milk for kids in need this June for National Dairy Month. The Great American Milk Drive makes it easy for consumers to donate nutrient-rich milk to local children and families who face hunger.

With eight grams of protein per serving and three of the top nutrients most likely to be missing in kids' diet—calcium, vitamin D and potassium— milk is an efficient and affordable way for America's feeding programs to get critical nourishment to kids and families who need it.

Although some programs like the USDA's Summer Food Service Program help to provide meals when school is not in session, the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program do not reach children during the summer months.

"At Feeding America, we know that fresh milk is a challenging item to donate. But we also know milk is one of the most requested items among families and individuals served in our network," said Andy Wilson, Chief Development Officer at Feeding America. "Thanks to our work with The Great American Milk Drive, we have a way to help families in need pour more milk for their children, helping to ensure they have the nutrients they need to thrive."

Deliver Nutrient-Rich Milk Right in Your Own Community

Since 2014, Feeding America has partnered with The Great American Milk Drive to help deliver milk to its nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs. Through this first-of-its kind program, more than 1.5 million gallons – that's more than 24 million servings – of milk have been delivered to food banks. Yet, there's still more to do.

While consumers are generous with canned foods and dry goods, food banks are only able to provide the equivalent of less than one gallon of milk per person, per year.

"Milk can be harder to donate because it's perishable, which is why this program is so critical in helping to ensure that all kids have the nutrients they need to grow and develop," said Victor Zaborsky, Vice President of Marketing for MilkPEP. "America's milk brands and dairy families are committed to solving hunger in our communities, and together, with The Great American Milk Drive, have set a goal of providing 50 million servings of fresh nutrient-rich milk to kids and families served by Feeding America by 2020."

This Dairy Month – and all summer long – The Great American Milk Drive makes it easy to deliver fresh milk, including its nine essential nutrients, to help power the simple joys of summer for kids and families. For as little as $5 at milklife.com/give, you can deliver a gallon of fresh milk to a family in need right in your own community.

Learn more about The Great American Milk Drive at milklife.com/give.

