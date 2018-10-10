Feed the Children and PepsiCo Unite to Defeat Hunger in Atlanta, Ga.

Food to supplement meals for a week and other supplies help 800 Atlanta families

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight hundred Atlanta families in need will receive enough food to supplement meals for a week plus daily essentials, thanks to a partnership between PepsiCo and Feed the Children. The event kicks off at 8:00 a.m. EST at Turner Field in the Gold Lot, 755 Hank Aaron Drive Southeast, Atlanta, Ga.

This is the seventh year PepsiCo and Feed the Children have partnered to help feed families in Atlanta, where more than 26 percent of the population lives below the poverty line1. This event is part of a larger initiative between the two organizations to help feed communities in cities throughout the United States.

The receiving families have been identified and preselected by nonprofit organizations African American Association of Georgia, Open Hand Atlanta, and Meals on Wheels Atlanta. In addition, half of the meals will be delivered to the homes of those who can't attend the event at Turner Field in person due to medical conditions, immobility or other challenging circumstances via PepsiCo's fleet of trucks.

"Our Atlanta Feed the Children event is unique as it's the only event nationally where we have a set up site at Turner Field, while we also utilize our fleet to deliver food and daily essentials to those in need," said Scott Closson, sales zone director, South Georgia zone. "We are grateful to continue to bring this event to Atlanta every year and give back to the community."

"Feed the Children is proud to partner with PepsiCo, Frito-Lay, African American Association of Georgia, Open Hand Atlanta, and Meals on Wheels Atlanta today," said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO. "We know that when we combine our efforts we will have a greater impact on the lives of families who need us most—right here in America."

Each qualifying recipient at today's event will be given:

One 25-pound box of nonperishable food items

One 10 to 15-pound box of personal-care items

One box of AVON products

Frito-Lay Baked and Popped 18-count Variety Pack

PepsiCo beverages

Quaker Life Original Cereal

Standard Quaker Oatmeal

Quaker Chewy Bars

Tropicana orange juice

Bananas and potatoes donated by Walmart

Volunteers from PepsiCo, Open Hand Atlanta, African American Association of Georgia and Meals on Wheels will be onsite serving families and assisting with distribution at today's event.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world is what enables PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Feed the Children

Established in 1979, Feed the Children exists to defeat childhood hunger. It is one of the largest U.S.-based charities and serves those in need in the U.S. and in 10 countries around the world. It provides food, education initiatives, essentials and disaster response. It operates five distribution centers located in Oklahoma, Indiana, California, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

In fiscal year 2017, Feed the Children distributed 79.8 million pounds of food and essentials to children and families in the U.S. Internationally, it provided nutritious food or other benefits to 1,080,000 children, empowered 291,000 parents to make better decisions for their children, and positively impacted more than 1,200 communities and schools in 10 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. It is accredited by GuideStar Exchange and the BBB Wise Giving Alliance. Visit www.feedthechildren.org for more information.

