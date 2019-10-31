F&B Expert James Tonkin Joins Ojai Energetics Advisory Board

With the CBD-infused drinks market estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2023, making it one of the fastest-growing segments in the overall industry, Ojai Energetics positions itself with food and beverage expertise on its advisory board. Food and Beverage brand expert James Tonkin joins Ojai Energetics, a cannabis IP technology company, focusing on supplements, med-technology, biotechnology, and industrial uses.



OJAI, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ojai Energetics https://www.ojaienergetics.com announces the addition of F&B Brand Marketing Executive, Jim Tonkin, to the Ojai Energetics advisory board. Tonkin brings more than 46-years of experience in the food and beverage space to the Ojai Energetics Team and provides assistance to the next phase of the company's initiatives. Fiji, Essentia, Icelandic Glacial and PathWater, SUJA, ZICO Coconut Water, and Arnold Palmer Teas are just a few of his successes! Jim continues to deliver keynote speeches and leads workshops at SupplySide West, VitaFoods Geneva, Zenith International Congresses as well as a staple speaker at BevNet.

"I am beyond excited to have a person of the stature of Jim Tonkin on our advisory board. Jim is a stalwart in the beverage industry having been associated with the development, launch and successful exit of many, now, household beverage brands. I truly look forward to working closely with Jim once again as we continue to demonstrate that Ojai Energetics is the BEST CBD option in the marketplace," said Tom Hicks, Chief Growth Officer at Ojai Energetics.

What Tonkin's Expertise Means for Ojai Energetics

Tonkin has successfully created and implemented business and financial strategies for domestic and international firms focusing on production and manufacturing, branding, sales and marketing. As a distinguished leader in F&B space, Tonkin has been at the forefront of his industry having served as the keynote speaker at the Australian Beverage Summit, Global Bottled Water Congress, and International Dairy Congress.

"As I have stayed on the sidelines for a few years during which cannabis, CBD and Hemp have weaved their way through the legal channels, the farm bill changed everything and now is the time to partner with good companies that are ethical, good product formulators! That's why Ojai Energetics is attractive to me," said Tonkin.

Tonkin currently sits on 10 boards; seven advisory boards and Vitamin Angels is his international charity board affiliation.

About Ojai Energetics

Ojai Energetics is a cannabis IP technology company, focusing on supplements, med-technology, biotechnology, and industrial uses. https://www.ojaienergetics.com/

Source: According to Zenith Global, the U.S. CBD-infused drinks market will reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2023, making it one of the fastest-growing segments in the overall industry. https://www.visualcapitalist.com/boom-in-the-cbd-beverage-market/

