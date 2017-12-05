Fantesca Estate & Winery Donates $10,000 to the Napa Valley Community Foundation

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Northern California Wildfires, Fantesca Estate & Winery has donated $10,000 to the Napa Valley Community Foundation's Disaster Relief Fund.

The funds were raised through a pledge from Fantesca to donate 25 percent of sales from its 2014 All Great Things 'Hope' Red Blend for a one-week period from October 24-31. An initial $5,000 contribution was raised through sales of the limited release to the public.

Fantesca Proprietress Susan Hoff matched the winery's initial contribution with an additional $5,000 matching donation available through her nonprofit work with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation in which she has served on the board of trustees since 2015.

"To experience first hand the way our community has come together following this devastation is nothing short of remarkable," said Susan Hoff. "We're proud to support the Napa Valley Community Foundation and their ability to help several thousand families that have been impacted in recent weeks. Our goal now is to continue to be active members in our community and exemplify the Napa Spirit."

On October 27, the Napa Valley Community Foundation announced approved distributions from its Disaster Relief Fund totaling $3 million to help local workers facing serious financial hardships because of the economic slowdown brought about by the fires of recent weeks in Napa Valley.

About Fantesca Estate & Winery: Fantesca Estate & Winery is a family owned, limited production, boutique winery located in the Spring Mountain appellation of Napa Valley. Proprietors Susan and Duane Hoff founded Fantesca in 2004. Fantesca is world-renowned winemaker Heidi P. Barrett's first new project following her success at Screaming Eagle. With only 3,500 cases of wine produced annually, Fantesca's wines are available exclusively to Allocation Members, guests of the winery, and at select restaurants.

