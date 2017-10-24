Fantesca Estate & Winery to Donate 25 Percent of Sales to Napa Valley Community Foundation for Wildfire Relief

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to offer relief funding following the Napa and Sonoma County wildfires, Fantesca Estate & Winery will donate 25 percent of sales of its 2014 All Great Things 'Hope' Red Blend. Fantesca has partnered with the Napa Valley Community Foundation, which will distribute the funds through various relief organizations and food banks in order to help wildfire victims. The Napa Valley Community Foundation is dedicated to mobilizing resources, inspiring giving, building knowledge, as well as providing leadership on vital community issues to improve the quality of life for all in Napa County.

"For the first time in our history, we will be opening sales of this limited release to the public. We will be donating 25 percent of sales of our 2014 All Great Things 'Hope' Red Blend vintage now through the end of the month," said Susan Hoff, proprietress of Fantesca, and past senior vice president and chief communications officer of Best Buy. "Napa Valley is a close-knit community. We have an opportunity to assist our neighbors in healing, and we want to do our part. We believe our Hope vintage captures the spirit of what our community is working to accomplish: rallying from recent events and welcoming back visitors to Napa Valley."

Fantesca's 2014 All Great Things 'Hope' Red Blend is produced by world-class winemaker Heidi Barrett. This vintage is the sixth release in the All Great Things Red Blend series, and is inspired by a quote from Winston Churchill: "All great things are simple, and many can be expressed in a single word: freedom, justice, honor, duty, mercy and hope." The 2014 vintage is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Petit Verdot and Cabernet Franc.

To purchase a bottle of the 2014 All Great Things 'Hope' Red Blend, you can call the winery directly at 707.968.9229 or email info@fantesca.com. You can also find more information at Fantesca.com.

About Fantesca Estate & Winery: Fantesca Estate & Winery is a family owned, limited production, boutique winery located in the Spring Mountain appellation of Napa Valley. Proprietors Susan and Duane Hoff founded Fantesca in 2004. Fantesca is world-renowned winemaker, Heidi P. Barrett's, first new project following her success at Screaming Eagle. Barrett produces Fantesca's Russian River Chardonnay, All Great Things – a Napa Valley red wine blend, and her only Spring Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon. With only 3,500 cases of wine produced annually, Fantesca's wines are available exclusively to Allocation Members, guests of the winery, and at select restaurants.

Contact:

Mandi Ackerman

Brand Manager

mandi@fantesca.com

707-968-9229

