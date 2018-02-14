Family Night at Lloyd Estates Elementary in Broward County, Florida Includes Free Pizza, Kids Bike Safety and Giveaways through Colavita Cares Campaign

LINDEN, N.J., Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday evening, more than 100 kids and parents were treated to free pizza and a chance to win one of three kids bikes and helmets, all donated by Colavita, the trusted family brand.

Students at Lloyd Estates Elementary in Oakland Park, Broward County Florida, and their parents attended a very special Family Night event last night. Colavita, the leading family-owned specialty food producer of one of the top-selling extra virgin olive oils in the United States, brought the Colavita Cares Pizza Truck, a special vehicle outfitted with a brick oven, and cooked and served fresh pizza for all of the school's children and their families in attendance. With a long-standing commitment to encouraging healthy living through running and cycling, Colavita also provided a bike safety activity sheet and gave away three kids bikes and helmets during the event.

"It was a great night of fun with the kids and families of Lloyd Estates Elementary," stated Mary Zider, Director of the Colavita Cares program, "as a family-owned company, Colavita really does care about supporting families and their children, and especially enjoys sharing the benefits of living healthy, riding bikes and being active with the kids."

Lloyd Estates Elementary finds success through engaging and supporting parents through these family events. "The Title 1 Family Night provides the opportunity for our teachers and staff to model strategies for parents, who walk away with the necessary tools to help their children increase skills in a fun way," stated the school's principal, Ms. Shawn Allen. "We are thankful that Colavita was able to provide bike safety activities and information to our students and parents at this event. Most of all I would like to thank them for their generous donation of pizza and three bikes with helmets they gave away."

Colavita is also the presenting sponsor of the Publix Ft Lauderdale A1A Marathon and Half Marathon this weekend, Sunday, February 18 at Ft Lauderdale Beach. The event includes a kid's running race on Saturday, February 17. For more information visit http://www.a1amarathon.com.

Colavita is distributed in over 80 countries and is recognized worldwide as the top authentic Italian extra virgin olive oil. Colavita is the leading brand in premium extra virgin olive oil, Italian pasta, and Italian vinegar in the USA in both the retail and foodservice sectors.

For more information about Colavita, visit http://www.colavita.com. You can follow Colavita on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Colavita Cares:

Colavita Cares is a community outreach program inspired by Colavita's long time support of cycling combined with Colavita's corporate initiative to promote nutritious eating and exercise as the best means to a healthy lifestyle. The primary mission of Colavita Cares is to assist charitable foundations that benefit children, individuals and families in achieving their fundraising goals.

About Colavita:

Colavita (http://www.colavita.com) – A long time ago in the quaint hilltop village of Sant'Elia a Pianisi, located in the Molise region of Italy, two small family businesses were born. They were both Colavita families. Today, the Colavita Olive Oil and Colavita Pasta companies are still family-owned and operating in the same town of their ancestors. They have since joined with another family-owned company, Colavita USA, and together they have shared the fruits of their respective crafts with American consumers for over twenty years.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/family-night-at-lloyd-estates-elementary-in-broward-county-florida-includes-free-pizza-kids-bike-safety-and-giveaways-through-colavita-cares-campaign-300598659.html

SOURCE Colavita