The Family Coppola Reveals Domaine de Broglie, Newest Vineyard And High-End Wine Brand In Esteemed Willamette Valley

New Francis Ford Coppola vineyard experience and brand honors science, history, discovery and premium wines at newly acquired Dundee Hills property



DAYTON, Ore., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Family Coppola, a global lifestyle brand that represents specialties in wine, spirits, food, resorts, film and adventure, reveals Domaine de Broglie ("Domaine-de-Broy"), the name of Francis Ford Coppola's newest vineyard in famed Willamette Valley. Where Oregon Pinot Noir first gained its world-class reputation, the region's newest wine brand is inspired by Louis de Broglie who honored his noble family, served his country, and dedicated his life to physics and science research, receiving the 1929 Nobel Prize in Physics. Domaine de Broglie—A Francis Coppola Wine joins The Family Coppola portfolio of wine and spirits dedicated to curiosity and legendary scholars with a thirst for knowledge. This new collection of Burgundian varietal wines connects with The Family Coppola brands that also pay tribute to science including Archimedes wine from the Francis Ford Coppola Winery, and Ada Lovelace Gin and Agnesi 1799 Brandy from the Great Women Spirits portfolio.

"Our excitement continues to grow as we spend more time within the respected Dundee Hills region," says Corey Beck, The Family Coppola CEO and Winemaking Chief. "The Family Coppola is committed to the community long-term and we'll continue to prove our dedication through meaningful connections, philanthropy and high-quality winemaking."

Domaine de Broglie—A Francis Coppola Wine first releases three estate vineyard clonal designated Pinot Noirs. These quality wines from the 2017 vintage help tell the story of celebrated Oregon Pinot Noir from the Dundee Hills American Viticultural Area (AVA.) The Domaine de Broglie—A Francis Coppola Wine portfolio highlights specific names given to key areas on property. 2017 Pinot Noir Dundee Hills Block C–Clone 777 is known for producing low-yielding, compact clusters that lead to rich, dark fruit flavors and notes of spicy leather on the velvety finish. One of the first Pinot Noir clones planted in Willamette Valley, the 2017 Pinot Noir Dundee Hills Block G–Pommard Clone provides rich structure with notes of raspberry and black currant. There is a vibrancy and freshness to the 2017 Pinot Noir Dundee Hills Block B–Clone 114 boasting garnet color and aromas of cranberry, pomegranate and cherry. Additionally, the 2017 Pinot Noir Dundee Hills wine is a blend of multiple vineyard blocks and leads with notes of cherry and cedar and is followed by hints of plum and raspberry on the long, savory finish.

The new Domaine de Broglie tasting room offers gorgeous exterior views over Willamette Valley, with an enhanced interior reflecting a classical elegance of the Noble family de Broglie, as interpreted by Francis Ford Coppola. New art, ambient design and a fireplace evoke a welcoming atmosphere that invites guests to enjoy a relaxed atmosphere for wine tasting, exploration and discovery.

Francis Ford Coppola continues to be driven by curiosity and a passion for learning. Embracing a childhood nickname "Science," he has always revered technology and engineering. A special section tucked away within the Domaine de Broglie tasting room is a curated collection of artifacts honoring the Maison de Broglie. It showcases items related to Louis de Broglie and his work, and several members of his family known for their contributions to physics as Louis's brother, Maurice de Broglie, specialized in X-ray research also as a physicist.

A downstairs event room continues the history, wonder and awe of classic France. Themed with memorabilia from the 1966 French-American film Is Paris Burning? which Francis Ford Coppola co-wrote with Gore Vidal based on a non-fiction book exposing the story of the 1944 Paris liberation. The extraordinary cast included Kirk Douglas, Orson Welles, Leslie Caron, and Glenn Ford, and the important Citroën automobile movie prop will be a centerpiece on display.

"As guests get to know us, the Domaine de Broglie legacy, and the complete property experience, they'll see good storytelling is authentic to The Family Coppola, but even more important is our commitment to quality winemaking," says Dave Petterson, Domaine de Broglie General Manager and Winemaker. "We attribute the seamless transition to our dedicated teams and the substantial support from the community."

The Family Coppola acquisition of the beautiful vineyard property was first announced in late 2018. Domaine de Broglie—A Francis Coppola Wine is available in its new tasting room and online at DomainedeBroglie.com. Archimedes wine, Francis Ford Coppola Winery's flagship Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon will also be available in the Domaine de Broglie—A Francis Coppola Wine tasting room, linked by a common theme and high-end winemaking. Domaine de Broglie's wine club L'Académie (The Academy) is available nationwide and includes several offerings for fans to enjoy wines made from the vineyard property. Le Lauréat (The Laureate) is a 12-bottle club, L'Enseignement (The Academic) is a six-bottle club and L'Étudiante (The Student) is a four-bottle club. Join the growing community and conversation online through Instagram, Twitter and Facebook

About The Family Coppola

The Family Coppola encompasses all of the things Francis loves most—cinema, wine, food, resorts and adventure—and embraces quality, authenticity and pleasure as a backbone to each of these vibrant business endeavors. Anchored in Sonoma County, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, known for its superior level of quality and integrity, is, as Francis puts it, "a wine wonderland, a park of pleasure where people of all ages can enjoy all the best things in life: food, wine, music, dancing, games, swimming and performances of all types. A place to celebrate the love of life." Coppola's second foray into Sonoma County came in 2015 with the launch of Virginia Dare Winery, American wines since 1835, ushering in a new era of elevated quality and vineyard-specific wines. The Family Coppola are lovers not only of wine, but spirits as well. Great Women Spirits—small-batch, house-crafted, classically styled spirits—are a collection of spirits as unique and remarkable as the women they honor. The Family Coppola Hideaways are a collection of unique properties where adventure meets serenity. Drawing upon inspiration from his film career and travels around the globe to the far-reaching corners of the world, Francis created each resort, embracing off the beaten path locations and making each locale an ideal destination for exploring the natural wonders of the area while relaxing in tranquil surroundings. Additionally, The Family Coppola operates a venerable film production company, American Zoetrope; the award-winning literary and art magazine, Zoetrope: All-Story; Cafe Zoetrope in San Francisco's iconic Sentinel Building in North Beach; and Mammarella Foods, an authentic line of premium organic pastas and sauces. Earn and redeem points through Coppola Rewards membership at CoppolaRewards.com or visit www.TheFamilyCoppola.com to learn more.

