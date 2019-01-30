  1. Home
  2. Drink
  1. Home
  2. Drink

Fall Head Over Heels in Love with Baskin-Robbins Kiss-Inspired February Menu

By
 Baskin-Robbins
Sundae Specials, Customizable Cakes and More to Make the Month of Love Even Sweeter

Sundae Specials, Customizable Cakes and More to Make the Month of Love Even Sweeter

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baskin-Robbins, the world's largest chain of specialty ice cream shops, is teaming up with HERSHEY'S to make the stuff of chocolate-infused ice cream dreams come true with the February Flavor of the Month, Cherry Cordial with KISSES. Featuring HERSHEY'S chocolate ice cream, mini HERSHEY'S KISSES, and a cherry ribbon, served in a fancy waffle cone with heart-shaped sprinkles, this brand new flavor is sure to melt any heart. Guests can also get a sweet taste of this new Flavor of the Month during a National Sampling Day on Sunday, February 10 from 3:00-7:00PM*.

Baskin-Robbins is also serving up some love (and kisses) with the Love & Kisses Sundae for just $5. Two spoons are needed for this decadent Valentine's Day treat, which features scoops of Cherry Cordial with KISSES, Love Potion 31® and Very Berry Strawberry ice creams. This ultimate sundae also includes all the fixings of an ice cream lover's dream including: marshmallow, hot fudge and strawberry toppings; whipped cream; chopped almonds; and HERSHEY'S KISSES. Guests will be able to share their sundaes in more ways than one during their Baskin-Robbins visit by stopping at a #BRShareAKiss photo station in-store to show off how they are celebrating with friends and family on social media.      

"Love is in the air at Baskin this month – and no matter who you're celebrating with, we're here to help you make more sweet memories," said Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins. "There are sharable options like our two-spoon Love & Kisses Sundae and fully customizable cakes so you and your sweetheart can celebrate in your own unique way."

Guests will also be able to serve their valentine a sweet, personal message with one of Baskin-Robbins' three fully customizable Valentine's Day cakes. These Valentine's Day collection cakes were made for sharing with your sweetheart and include:

  • HERSHEY'S KISSES Cake, a sweet pink cake topped with HERSHEY'S KISSES and red, pink and white heart-shaped sprinkles.
  • Love Banner Cake, a white heart-shaped cake topped with your valentine's name and a sweet love message.
  • Pink Conversation Heart (Kiss Me) Cake, a pink, heart-shaped cake that mirrors the holiday's recognizable conversation hearts and includes the message "Kiss Me" with red, pink and white heart-shaped sprinkles around the bottom.

Whether guests are dropping by Baskin-Robbins before date night or ordering in for a cozy night at home, Baskin-Robbins is helping them spend as much time with their Valentine as possible. Through online ordering (www.baskinrobbins.com/onlineordering) and DoorDash delivery (DoorDash.com/baskinrobbins), it's easier than ever to do it all this Valentine's Day.

For more information about Baskin-Robbins' wide variety of premium ice cream flavors and frozen desserts, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbins), Twitter (www.twitter.com/BaskinRobbins) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/BaskinRobbins).

*National Sampling Day on February 10th is available at participating locations nationwide. Offer valid 3pm – 7pm only.

About Baskin-Robbins
Named a top ice cream and frozen dessert franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine's 38th annual Franchise 500® ranking in 2017, Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages, and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to consumers at more than 8,000 retail shops in 55 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,300 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Headquartered in Canton, Mass., Baskin-Robbins is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com.

Contact:
Heather McIntyre
Dunkin' Brands
781-737-3780
Heather.mcintyre@dunkinbrands.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fall-head-over-heels-in-love-with-baskin-robbins-kiss-inspired-february-menu-300786727.html

SOURCE Baskin-Robbins

Tags
drink
wine
Cocktails & Spirits
where to drink
beer
Coffee & Tea
non-alcoholic
In Your City
N/A