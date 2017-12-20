Export Sales up in 2017 for American Spirits

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- International Spirits and Beverage Group Inc., (a Nevada Corporation) (OTCPK:ISBG) was pleased to hear that the demand for American spirits continued its growth trajectory for the better part of 2017 according to data collected by the Distilled Spirits Council.

In the first half of the year the largest growth category was American whiskeys including Bourbon, Tennessee Whiskey and American Rye, which rose nearly $27 million to $464.6 million, up 6.1 percent. But, smaller categories of other American spirits showed strong increases such as vodka, up 51.2 percent or $11.4 million to $33.6 million total.

"We are encouraged to see that the export market for American spirits is continuing to grow. With our recent acquisition of the award-winning, all-American RWB Vodka, we believe we have the quintessential American spirit to feed into that demand," commented Alonzo Pierce, Chairman, ISBG.

Domestic spirit consumption was also expected to prove to be strong for 2017 as production volumes were up over year to date comparisons as of September 2017, according to the Department of Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (the "TTB").

About ISBG: ISBG is a Nevada-based alcoholic beverage company specializing in the development, marketing and global sales of innovative wine and spirits brands. Along-side other successful spirit companies such as Diageo and Constellation Brands, ISBG continues to pursue the dynamic growth within the beverage alcohol industry. For more information visit: www.isbg.global

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

