Exciting New Reasons The 2018 Sonoma County Barrel Auction Is A Must Attend For Wine Trade

REGISTRATION OPENS

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- After three consecutive years of record-breaking growth, the Sonoma County Vintners (SCV) expect to continue the upward momentum by introducing several exciting changes to the 4th Annual Sonoma County Barrel Auction (#SoCoBA) scheduled for April 20, 2018. In addition to a new selection of "never before, never again" wines up for bid, the 2018 event will take place at MacMurray Estate Vineyards™, one of Russian River Valley's most acclaimed Pinot Noir vineyards, and will follow the 10th Annual Sonoma Summit, rounding out what is certain to be an exciting week of education, networking and opportunity for licensed wine sellers.

"The Sonoma County Barrel Auction showcases the quality of our wines on the world's stage, and the 2017 vintage will be no exception," says Jean Arnold Sessions, Executive Director of Sonoma County Vintners. "Although Sonoma County was impacted by the wildfires in October, ninety percent of Sonoma County fruit was picked prior, so our trade guests can expect to taste the same caliber of unique wine lots at our barrel auction event. We appreciate the continued support of the licensed wine trade as our community recovers. We are #winecountrystrong, and we look forward to welcoming you in the spring."

Recognizing natural synergies, the 10th Annual Sonoma Summit has been rescheduled to take place April 16-18, just prior to the kick-off of the 2018 Sonoma County Barrel Auction activities. The event brings 36 of America's top wine buyers and sommeliers to Sonoma County for a three-day immersion in Sonoma County wines. The 2018 #SoCoBA festivities will follow on Thursday, April 19 with preview events and the live auction on Friday, April 20.

"Lastly, we're thrilled to announce a new location for the 2018 Sonoma County Barrel Auction at the breathtakingly beautiful MacMurray Estate," added Sessions. "This location has a special place in our vintners' hearts as Taste of Sonoma, the premier wine and food event, was hosted here for 12 years and truly represents the beauty of Sonoma wine country. We feel it's a perfect setting."

Deeply rooted in Sonoma County, the picturesque MacMurray Estate has been in agricultural production for over 150 years. Pinot Noir vines were first planted in 1996, marking a new beginning for the historic estate as a world-class vineyard. "We are so looking forward to hosting the Sonoma County Barrel Auction in April," says Kate MacMurray. "Our guests will taste spectacular wines and delicious food, surrounded by our historic buildings, lush vineyards and our magnificent oaks and redwoods. It will be an unforgettable event."

One of the nation's most prominent wine trade events, the Sonoma County Barrel Auction is a live auction featuring one-of-a-kind wine futures for savvy trade professionals. The unique wine auction lots submitted from Sonoma County's top vintners and evaluated by a Panel of Masters, represent the exceptional stylistic range and world-class quality of Sonoma County. Sonoma County Vintners' celebrated a successful 2017 Sonoma County Barrel Auction this past spring, raising a record $794,500. To date, the auction has generated nearly $2 million in funds that support Sonoma County Vintners marketing initiatives and the county's 17 diverse growing regions.

Trade registration for the 2018 event is now open. For more information or to request a ticket, visit www.sonomawine.com/barrelauction or contact: sommelier@fullcirclewinesolutions.com. For members of the trade wishing to directly assist those affected by the fires, Sonoma County Vintners supports the Sonoma County Resilience Fund, a fund managed by Community Foundation Sonoma County that provides mid- to long-term relief.

About Sonoma County Vintners

Sonoma County Vintners (SCV) is the leading voice of Sonoma County wine, dedicated to raising awareness of Sonoma County as one of the world's premier wine regions, noted for its heritage of artisan winemaking, distinct growing regions, and extraordinary quality. Founded in 1944, SCV represents more than 200 wineries and affiliated businesses throughout the county. To learn more about Sonoma County Vintners, visit: www.SonomaWine.com.

Follow on Social Media:

Hashtag: #SoCoBA

Instagram: @sonomacountyvintners

Twitter: @sonomavintners

Facebook: SonomaCountyVintners

About MacMurray Estate Vineyards

With estate vineyards in some of the world's most sought-after Pinot Noir regions, MacMurray Estate Vineyards crafts an award-winning collection of Pinot Noir and cool-climate white wines. The winery's namesake Russian River Valley vineyard, MacMurray Estate, was once owned by actor Fred MacMurray, who purchased the land in 1941. Today, the winemakers at MacMurray Estate Vineyards are dedicated to Pinot Noir, overseeing everything from rootstock selection to barrel aging, to craft the winery's signature varietal. The result is a portfolio of wines that illuminates the unique, nuanced flavors of each estate vineyard. Learn more at MacMurrayEstateVineyards.com.

About Sonoma County Resilience Fund

The Sonoma County Resilience Fund was created in October 2017 to address the mid to long-term needs of Sonoma County to recover and rebuild from the North Coast wildfires. Donations to the Resilience Fund will be used across Sonoma County and will be directed to the areas of greatest need.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exciting-new-reasons-the-2018-sonoma-county-barrel-auction-is-a-must-attend-for-wine-trade-300556935.html

SOURCE Sonoma County Vintners