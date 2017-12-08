Excite Energy Offers Energy Savings For Texas Food And Beverage Manufacturers

Want to reduce energy costs for your manufacturing and packaging facility?

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2015, the Food and Beverage Manufacturing sector of Texas comprised 5.6% of the Texas gross domestic product. This percentage equals to $14,383,000 in revenue which is growing annually. Approximately half of all energy consumption in the food & beverage industry is used to change raw materials into products. Most of the remaining energy is used for product preservation and safety, such as freezing, drying, refrigeration and packaging. Up to 20% of the total cost of goods sold is attributable to paying the cost of energy. Power aggregation can help you to reduce those costs and turn a larger profit. Aggregators in the Texas electric market act as buyers for their customers. Aggregators combine the electric power needs of all their customers into a single buy transaction. Aggregators closely review the energy use profiles of their customers, determining total load and peak load information. Aggregators then volume purchase energy at the best price possible to fit that load. The cost savings resulting from larger buying power is passed along to the customers.

Are you the individual responsible for reducing operating expenses? Every dollar saved on the bottom line can be the difference between a year in the black or in the red. Aggregators can directly affect your year-end profit with electric energy savings. Excite Energy LLC is the power aggregator with the answer.

Excite Energy LLC employs skilled and professional power brokers who are ready to analyze power bills, aggressively negotiate better energy rates, and bring the power of aggregation into cost saving conversations with management. Directly impact your savings on monthly utility bills in Texas. Excite Energy LLC has the connections and expertise to represent food and beverage manufacturers in deregulated areas, leveraging your total consumption of electricity into power savings.

To discuss your savings goals and regional business needs, please contact Excite Energy LLC at 1-888-336-8128 or email customercare@exciteenergyllc.com and you will be connected to a registered Texas energy broker.

Learn About Photon Energy Corp. and Excite Energy LLC Below –

https://www.photonenergycorp.com/excite-energy-llc-power-brokers/

Excite Energy LLC has rapidly expanded throughout the entire state of Texas and is currently hiring additional experienced power brokers at above market commissions, so please contact Excite Energy LLC at the phone or email listed above for career opportunities.

