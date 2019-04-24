Everbowl(TM) Debuts "Superfuel Coffee" Nationwide

Introducing Superfood-Infused Coffee From Category Leader



SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 20 California quick-serve restaurant locations and counting, superfood category leader, everbowl™ is committed to ensuring that delicious, healthy, functional foods are convenient and accessible. This week, everbowl Founder and CEO, Jeff Fenster announces the national debut of the brand's first consumer packaged product extension Superfuel Coffee, the first-ever superfood-focused coffee line to hit the market. Superfuel Coffee combines the nutritional benefits of superfoods with coffee and is available in biodegradable K-Pods online through Amazon as well as SuperfuelCoffee.com. Freshly ground bags of Superfuel Coffee will be available by early summer. Additionally, Fenster has plans to add the coffees to the menu at everbowl retail locations and will eventually distribute to grocery and specialty stores.

"Our reputation has been built on sourcing the highest quality superfoods and making sure that these healthy functional foods are accessible for everyone," explains Jeff Fenster. "By introducing everbowl's Superfuel Coffees, we can reach people beyond our brick and mortar locations, so they can more easily enjoy the wellness benefits of superfoods by incorporating them into their existing daily coffee routine."

Superfuel Coffee will launch with four distinct blends made from a base of either Guatemalan or Columbian coffee. Each coffee features antioxidant-rich acai along with a unique combination of other known superfoods with benefits to support an active and healthy lifestyle, and flavors designed for wide appeal. The debut lineup includes:

ACAI RISE™ (matcha, acai, vanilla) Guatemalan coffee infused with antioxidant-rich acai berries and matcha, with a hint of vanilla.

ACAI BOOST™ (acai, maca, cinnamon, spirulina) Guatemalan coffee infused with energy and performance enhancing maca, cinnamon to jumpstart immune system, spirulina to boost endurance and antioxidant-rich acai berries.

ACAI BLISS™ (acai, cacao, chlorella) Columbian coffee infused with acai, inflammation reducing cacao and hunger reducing chlorella.

ACAI SHINE™ (acai, MCT) Columbian coffee infused with energy and brain-boosting acai along with MCT oil to promote focus and increase stamina.

Everbowl retail locations will continue to quickly expand in and outside of California with the eventual goal of an international footprint. This month's national launch of Superfuel Coffee is everbowl's first of many planned superfood-based product extensions. Driven by serial entrepreneur Fenster's astute leadership and category insight, the brand is consistently exploring additional opportunities to disrupt within the growing functional food and beverage category.

About everbowl

Established in 2016, everbowl™ is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant with a focused menu of build-your-own craft superfood bowls and smoothies featuring acai, acerola, pitaya, and graviola as the base ingredient along with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to "unevolve" - to live actively and eat "stuff that's been around forever."

