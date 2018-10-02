An Evening of Stars at The Boca Beach Resort and Club: November 8, 2018 Olympic Gold Medalist and Cancer Survivor Scott Hamilton Headlines Fall Fundraiser Co-chaired by Stanton Barrett and Renée Guercia

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An exclusive event to raise funds for the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation - www.scottcares.org. All ticket sales are tax deductible with proceeds going to not for profit 4caring, Inc. a 401-c3 corp. All proceeds and donations will be donated to Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation. To purchase Tickets for this event go to: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/an-evening-of-stars-with-scott-hamilton-stanton-barrett-renee-guercia-tickets-48846969601

Stanton Barrett, Barrett Family Wines http://barrettfamilywines.com and Renée Guercia of Renée Guercia Studios https://www.reneeguerciastudios.com are bringing this unique benefit to support the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation. Artist Renée Guercia created and designed the featured art for Barrett Family Wines 2017 Ethereal Sauvignon Blanc label. All proceeds from this featured wine are donated to CARES. Renée's painting will be auctioned off with an autographed bottle by proprietor Stanton Barrett.

The event will showcase a postcard view of the Atlantic Ocean while guests enjoy cocktails, passed hors d'oeuvres and Barrett Family Wine under the stars at the Boca Beach Club. Guests will join together for an intimate dinner and speaking from event host NASCAR Driver and Film Director Stanton Barrett, and our honored guest Scott Hamilton will give his keynote speech while guests are enjoying a catered dinner.

The evening will wrap with an exclusive silent and live auction. Learn more about Scott's commitment to helping others diagnosed with cancer by utilizing Proton Therapy to improve outcomes for the next patient going thru cancer treatment. CARES relies on the expertise of leading institutions, clinicians, scientists and industry experts to inform and provide direction on leading innovative research products, screening, education and survivor programs.

"Together we can change the face and identity of cancer." Scott Hamilton

